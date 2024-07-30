What Is Glide Theory? Jim Harbaugh Explains With a Rocket Analogy

Jim Harbaugh’s arrival at the Chargers’ training camp has brought a fresh perspective, with the former Michigan coach emerging as the team’s most captivating figure. His focus is on a gradual build-up to full speed, which is why he introduced the squad to his unique “Glide Theory,” a concept that Jim revealed prioritizes steady progress over rapid leaps.

In a recent press conference, one reporter had asked Harbaugh about this approach. In response, the head coach revealed that the “Glide Theory” wasn’t a new trick up his sleeve, but a brainchild he developed with his father, Jack Harbaugh, back in August 2012 while making training plans for the San Francisco 49ers.

Harbaugh painted a picture to make his strategy more understandable:

“It’s just the analogy of a rocket taking off, you know, I mean, (mimicking a rocket taking off) then before you know it, Boom! Or a plane going down the runway. Starts at a dead stop and then it builds up speed, gets faster and faster, going so fast that it just has to leave the ground.”

This measured approach is Harbaugh’s solution for a team that’s been battling injury woes for several seasons. By building momentum gradually, he aims to shield his players from serious injuries, allowing the Chargers to reach their peak performance without stumbling along the way.

Harbaugh’s “Glide Theory” isn’t just about physical preparation; it’s a mindset shift for the entire organization.

Justin Herbert has been “incredible” during training, reveals Jim Harbaugh

When Jim Harbaugh joined the Los Angeles Chargers, he got a starting quarterback who had quickly established himself among the NFL’s elites. Justin Herbert had already led the Chargers to a playoff berth, but last season took an unexpected turn when he required surgery to repair his index finger.

Jim Harbaugh’s track record suggests he can build a formidable team around Herbert despite the setback, as he aims to restore the Chargers to their rightful place in the league. So, in a recent chat with reporters, Harbaugh couldn’t contain his enthusiasm for his QB.

“He’s been incredible. I think it’s probably the reaction that everybody has. From my standpoint, I knew he was really good, but when you’re right up next to him, watching him, you can feel how the ball comes out of his hand. It’s going a lot faster than you’d think, faster than it looks on tape.” Harbaugh said, per Oregon Live.

The head coach went on to detail Herbert’s physicality, noting that the quarterback is bigger and taller than TV footage suggests, with athleticism and strength that could theoretically allow him to play other positions like tight end or even edge rusher.

Harbaugh seemed particularly awestruck by Herbert’s arm talent, admitting that he sometimes finds himself at his desk, marveling at the fact that such a gifted player is on his team.

Now, the main challenge lies in turning the Chargers’ fortunes around. A 5-12 record is far from acceptable for a team with this level of talent. But with Harbaugh at the helm and Herbert as the cornerstone, the Chargers definitely have a solid foundation to build upon.