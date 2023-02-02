Tom Brady Was Considering Playing For One & Only One Team Before Retiring

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady decided to hang it up for the second time in his career today. This second retirement announcement came exactly 365 days after the first one.

The first time Brady retired, he decided to come back during the offseason and picked up right where he left off. However, the team did not pick up on the success it was enjoying before his first retirement.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went from losing narrowly to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the Divisional Round to a disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. There wasn’t just one problem to point at, but rather the entire team.

The offense was lethargic for most of the season due to predictable play calling and failing to execute. The run game was getting stuffed and the passing game couldn’t sustain success. After a disappointing season, Brady decided to call it a career for the second time.

Which team would Brady have played for if he didn’t retire?

The only team that Brady was considering before retiring was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This might come as a surprise to some, seeing as there are contenders ready to sign for the services of Brady. However, it makes sense.

After playing for the New England Patriots for roughly two decades and starting his family there, Brady’s desire to compete had not died. He decided to stay on the east coast, close to family, and moved to Tampa Bay.

After a season filled with rumors about Brady’s married life, news broke that Brady and his then wife, Gisele Bundchen, were filing for divorce. Many sources reported that this was due to Brady not prioritizing his personal life at all.

Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club. You’re a legend and you always will be, my friend ♥️🏉 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/88oWYvQtdo — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 1, 2023

If Brady were to keep playing, it is hard to see him uprooting his life once again and moving to another city. Clubs like the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders are appealing destinations, but are on the west coast.

The Buccaneers made the most sense, but at the end of the day, there comes a day when its time to hang it up.

