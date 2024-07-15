Steve Young is in Awe of “Elite” Brock Purdy’s Insane Processing Power

In just his first full year as a starter, Brock Purdy led his team to the Super Bowl, displayed incredible maturity, and is decidedly on his way to greatness. As analysts, pundits, and fans marvel at the phenomenon that is Brock Purdy and try to figure out what it is that helped him burst onto the scene like that, analyst and Hall of Famer Steve Young says it’s his processing power.

Picking the correct route, and the correct pass, all factors into the processing power of a QB. And Young has been in complete awe of the way Purdy’s processes and his situational awareness:

“As you know, playing quarterback in the NFL, if you want to be good you gotta be a great processor. And the dude is elite and that’s not going to change.”

Moreover, good processing during offense helps a player make up for their other shortcomings. As of now, Purdy does not have exceptional strength or agility as a quarterback. And while he’ll develop those with training, his processing gives him an edge over other players and makes up for his weaknesses.

Fortunately, Purdy already seems to be aware of his limitations and is actively working on other aspects of his game.

With his strength being scrutinized, the QB received support from his teammate George Kittle. Kittle made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show and spoke about the kind of strides Purdy has made in terms of his muscle definition and strength.

Brock Purdy is Turning Into Nick Bosa?

While everyone’s perception of Purdy has been of a small, lanky quarterback, George Kittle dispelled any such misgivings. He spoke about how Purdy’s actual appearance is hidden during practices and media days, the quarterback has been an absolute muscular unit when it comes to his strength.

Kittle even compared Purdy with teammates like Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa:

“You got to compare like Brock to McCaffrey to Bosa. And it’s like a Pokemon evolution of their quads. like Brock has huge quads. Christian has huge quads and Bosa has Bosa quads. You just line them up, it’s like Brock’s going to eventually turn into Bosa.”

So, it’s clear that Purdy is working towards ensuring that he becomes a well-rounded player. While his processing is already something that people have begun taking notice of, it only remains to be seen what Purdy’s progress will be during his third year of playing in the NFL.