Julian Edelman Takes Pride in Being the Pioneer of Pregame Tunnel Walks, Now a Major Trend in the Sport

Nov 3, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) enters the stadium prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Julian Edelman had an illustrious NFL career with the New England Patriots. On the field, he was a key part of the dynasty that won three Super Bowls. However, many may not know—or at least, Edelman claims—he’s made a significant impact off the field as well, specifically in the world of fashion.

Advertisement

Pregame tunnel walks have become a major trend in the NFL and sports in general in recent years. It gets the fans to engage with the athlete’s attire, allows the player to show off their personality, and is a great marketing opportunity. Some players who embrace the trend include Travis Kelce, Myles Garrett, and Justin Jefferson—guys who spend hours perfecting their outfits in the days leading up to games.

But Edelman claims he was the pioneer of the trend. On an episode of Games with Names, he explained how he was one of the first players to have his tunnel walk photos snapped to satisfy his sponsors.

“So, I used to work with like Super Dry and all these [companies], and they needed a picture,” Edelman detailed. “I went to the Patriots like, ‘Yo, I need a picture on gameday. Snap me so I can tag them.'”

Edelman’s guest for the day remarked that the NFL should give him a massive thank you if that’s the case. He also noted that it’s a bold claim to make. However, Edelman clarified that while he wasn’t entirely sure if he was the first to do it, he was fairly certain he was one of the first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Games with Names (@gameswithnames)

If Edelman was the first one to come up with the idea, then kudos to him. Pregame tunnel walks have become a mainstay in media. In the past, players would arrive in suits, all buttoned up and looking old-fashioned.

But there was a turning point where Edelman and his sponsors saw an opportunity to create some free ad space. Simply wear the clothing of the brand that sponsors you, get the team to take pics of you in the tunnel wearing the clothes, and then watch as the impressions roll in.

Now, teams don’t even need to post outfit pictures on their pages, though most still do. TV stations airing the pregame show usually capture videos of players arriving one by one, and fans then create their own clips to share across social media. The trend quickly became ingrained in the culture.

At the end of the day, clothes are a great way to show other people one’s personality without saying anything. But Edelman’s original idea of wearing nice walk-in clothing was based on fulfilling a sponsor’s request. Today, it’s evolved into a combination of the two ideas.

One thing is for certain, though. If Edelman was the pioneer of the tunnel walk, then the NFL, players, fans, and sponsors all owe him a huge “thank you”. It’s created an additional revenue stream for brands while giving fans a way to dress like their favorite players.