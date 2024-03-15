“This a House Right Here”: NYC Based Jeweler Presents Shedeur Sanders With Expensive 1kg Chain Embedded With Emeralds

How much is luxury worth? And can you weigh it in gold? For Shedeur Sanders, the answers are yes and yes — and for his latest opulent piece; it set the Colorado QB back as much as a house. He and his Buffaloes barely made a dent last season with a 4-8 record that didn’t impress anyone. But the hype grew, and it’s nowhere near stopping, with Coach Prime becoming Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the year, Colorado earning $113 million in revenue, and a 20% increase in applications for the 2024 season. So, is it so surprising that the shot-caller at the helm has also gotten his cut, and is spending it in his own way?

Not one bit. And it was a special occasion too. As it turns out, Shedeur Sanders celebrated his 22nd birthday just last month. The man with the top CFB NIL valuation—$4.7 million to be exact, got himself a lavish bling. It was a special request too, and Tajia Diamond made the delivery in just two days from New Jersey to Boulder. Amazed by the piece, Shedeur could utter just two words — ‘That’s crazy‘.

The piece, however, wasn’t handed over to Shedeur at that time. The jeweler convinced the football star to add a few more emeralds to enhance its appearance. Did it work? You be the judge.

According to Tajia Diamond, Shedeur now has ‘big boy status‘. The improved version of the flashy bling was delivered to Shedeur in Miami, where he is currently spending his offseason in style.

Shedeur Sanders Surprises His Crew With Bling

Víctor Rodríguez, the owner of the jewelry store, took it upon himself to deliver the final piece to Shedeur in Magic City. It was all captured in the CU star’s recent vlog on YouTube. Víctor expressed that the chain wasn’t completed until recently and added that it weighs approximately a kilo in weight.

He then exclaimed, ‘Big money, big money’, and rightfully so, since Víctor asserted, “This a house right here“. Shedeur, who couldn’t stop flaunting his pearly whites, only uttered two words that were all too familiar — ‘That’s crazy‘.

The chunky piece that Shedeur later wore around his neck gleamed with his ‘LEGENDARY’ tag dangling down. On the other side, a dollar sign is placed — which is encrusted with emeralds and small diamonds. This swanky chain definitely catches the eye.

Moreover, Shedeur pulled a boss move by surprising his camera crew of two by gifting them each a luxury chain with a dollar sign hanging from it. Their joy was very much evident, and they joyfully dapped up the Colorado QB.