“Just Accept That It Happened Already”: Travis Hunter Goes Candid On Meeting Henry Blackburn After Liver Injury

Things looked bad when Travis Hunter sustained a liver injury upon getting hit by Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn. The late hit certainly was not the reaction fans were expecting of the rivalry matchup and Blackburn drew a lot of flak for his actions. He even received death threats when Hunter was declared out for three weeks in a stacked month of difficult fixtures.

However, soon both the young players showed the world a very different side of the football world when they got together to not only mend their relationship but also form a new friendship. Their meeting was perfectly documented via Travis Hunter’s personal vlog on YouTube and their special bonding received a lot of appreciation. However, just a week after the meetup, Hunter got candid about it on episode six of 12 Talks, via Bleacher Report.

Hunter Goes Candid On Meeting Henry Blackburn

The double-edged sword of the Buffaloes, in his weekly podcast 12 Talks, took the platform to spread some positivity in the world. A world that just a few days ago sent death threats to the young football talent Henry Blackburn. Hunter’s account of the entire story of him meeting the person inside the opponent’s helmet was eye-opening in many ways.

“Coming together, letting everybody know it’s all positivity around the world, man,” Hunter said. “You just gotta be willing to forgive and forget. Just accept that it happened already. I mean it’s just us knowing that we’re young men, even though somebody made a mistake, we come together and then just show the people that you gotta have respect for each other.”

In the heat of the moment, many fans fail to realize that the world outside their usual rivalry is very different. The football world is more of a community rather than a battleground. Hunter emphasized that there is goodness left in the world and that it’s not about being cutthroat rivals all the time.

Travis Hunter Spreads Positivity With a Strong Message

Not only did the Colorado DB open many eyes, but he also opened up about the maturity in the way he sees the world. “I don’t like to be negative, I’m not negative, it’s hard to get me angry,” he added. “Me and him coming together just showed a different side of the world that like, there’s actually nice people out there, out in the world and it’s always going to be some positivity around my name.”

With that, he showed that despite being a true magician on the football field he is also a contagiously positive person much like Deion Sanders himself. Coach Prime has time and time again displayed how he can win many people through class acts, and Hunter’s move with Henry Blackburn was no different.