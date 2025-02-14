“You Don’t Have to Chase the Money”: Deion Sanders Offers His ‘Greatest’ Advice on How to Succeed in Life

Whether guiding his players at Colorado or inspiring the next generation as a life coach, Deion Sanders’ philosophy has always been built on pursuing greatness. Hence, it was little surprise to hear Coach Prime emphasize the importance of working on oneself as the most effective recipe for success.

Advertisement

In a recent appearance on The Late Show, the CU Buffs HC argued that the key to wealth is being a master of your craft, not the other way around. More opportunities and money will come your way as you “perfect your craft,” claimed the 57-year-old.

Take Deion Sanders’ Atlanta Falcons stint, for example. During his five years with The Dirty Birds, Coach Prime balled out with no silverware in sight. But it was his relentless hustle and self-improvement that caught the Cowboys’ eye, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I wanted to be the greatest. It wasn’t about the money, it was about being the greatest and being dominant, because when you’re the greatest and you’re dominant, you perfect your craft, the money’s gonna find you. You don’t ever have to chase money when you perfect your craft.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

This piece of advice coming from one of the respected sporting icons of the country will serve as an inspiration for many. Unsurprisingly, netizens thanked and agreed with Sanders’ take.

Deion Sanders’ recipe to success – work on yourself and money will chase. Fans unsurprisingly agree with his take! pic.twitter.com/Yla6IRNwKw — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) February 14, 2025

Interestingly enough, Deion Sanders’ advice was eerily similar to the one that Tom Brady dropped at Michael Rubin’s networking brunch for the QB draft class of 2024.

Tom Brady’s essential advice for the current generation

For Tom Brady’s fans and rookies hoping to make an impression in the NFL, hearing him talk about his journey has always been a fascinating experience. And Brady had a simple piece of advice for the likes of Caleb Williams and Drake Maye in attendance—be a champion, not a star.

Having won seven Super Bowls, the Patriots legend’s career is an example of the success a roster full of team players can bring about. Despite being the standout talisman for the Patriots, Brady has always kept his head down and worked towards collective success. The GOAT always prioritized “us” over “me”.

The scenario today, however, is different. Brand deals and media commitments shower QBs with immense love, making some feel different from the rest of the pack. The GOAT, just like Deion Sanders, advised the rookies to not get carried away with the social media hullabaloo. Instead, he urged them to focus on the team as a whole.

“When you have 53 guys on the team, you think it’s about you, it ain’t about you. It’s about us. And the biggest problem I see with a lot of the young players today (is), you guys are making it too much about me and me because of social media, because of branding and all that. It’s fine, you’re not going to win.”

It’s this selfless attitude of Tom Brady that made his teammates give their all for him on the field. As always, success in sports comes from collective brilliance rather than individual greatness.