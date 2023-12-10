“Trevor Should Sit Out”: Jags Fans Anxious Watching Trevor Lawrence Prepare for the Browns Matchup

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) leads his team onto the field before a regular season NFL football matchup Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars have enjoyed relative health throughout the season; however, they faced a barrage of injuries against Cincinnati. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain, potentially sidelining him for the first game in his promising career. Even coach Doug Pederson deems Lawrence’s availability a game-time decision, despite the visuals of him practicing for two days.

Trevor Lawrence limped off the field with assistance from Jacksonville’s medical staff, eventually being escorted into the locker room while nursing an ankle injury. There were many questions that arose regarding why a cart wasn’t utilized as he headed to the X-ray room. Although the star QB emerged with crutches and a protective boot, fans are hopeful for Lawrence’s swift return.

Recently, he hinted at the possibility of sitting out, if not at full strength. Nevertheless, the team appears poised and prepared to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13. ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently provided a glimpse of hope for Jaguars fans. He suggested a potential return for quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns. Schefter reported,

Lawrence’s possible return stirred reactions from fans despite being just six days removed from a high ankle sprain. It was evident in the video the Jaguars posted as players boarded their flight to Cleveland.

The Trevor Lawrence Return News Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

As fans eagerly observed the Jaguars QB boarding the flight to Cleveland, excitement filled the air. Amid appreciation for the players’ fashion choices, concerns surfaced among fans. Some expressed the sentiment that Lawrence should consider sitting out a game to avoid aggravating the injury.

A fan commented, “Trevor should sit out until Ravens game. Can’t risk him being out the entire season.” Another echoed this concern, stating, “Trevor gonna get hurt y’all didn’t even let him heal, praying nothing happens to him.”

Amid uncertainties about Lawrence’s availability against Cleveland in a short week, the absence of a definitive ruling out suggests a positive outlook. This signals that the ankle injury, while impactful, is not deemed season-ending. Notably, Lawrence faced challenges putting weight on his ankle post-X-ray, as per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

However, the sight of him using crutches and a walking boot in the locker room after the game is tempered by the encouraging news that Lawrence remained in “good spirits.” His teammates’ positive reactions further underscore the optimism surrounding his recovery.