Caleb Williams’ Hefty NIL Earnings Leaves Football Fans in a State of Shock; “That’s Ridiculous”

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the pregame warmup before playing the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.

USC’s standout quarterback, Caleb Williams, is grabbing attention as he gears up for the 2024 NFL draft. Already tipped as the top pick, he is also making big waves in the financial world, entering the league with a hefty paycheck already collected from his time on the college field.

Reports from The Athletic suggest that Williams raked in millions during his final two seasons at USC, thanks to his lucrative NIL deals and endorsements. The young quarterback has built an impressive financial portfolio with endorsements from big names like Dr. Pepper, Nissan, Wendy’s, and United. Kalyn Kahler from the Athletic reported,

“Between NIL money and endorsements, Caleb made millions in his final two seasons at USC, with multiple sources putting the number around $10 million. It wasn’t like having a college quarterback on your roster. It was like having an NFL starting quarterback on your roster.”

His earnings in his last two seasons are estimated at around $10 million, positioning him as one of the highest-paid players in college football history. This shows the changing landscapes of college sports with NIL deals revolutionizing how student-athletes earn money.

After hearing the news, NFL fans found it shocking that the standout quarterback is already earning NFL-level money. Some were amazed, while others began making predictions about his future.

A fan stated, “That’s ridiculous”

Another fan showed support for their favorite NFL team, saying, “Daaaa Bears “

A curious fan asked, “If you’re already making millions what now becomes the incentive to join the NFL…??”

A social media user cheered, “Bro got paid. Love to see it.”

However, not everyone was optimistic. One person predicted, “This man is about to be the biggest bust in qb history”

Another commenter added, “That’s explains why he was playing like Dak”

Even with his college achievements, Williams isn’t sitting back. He is actively planning for his NFL future and reportedly won’t be hiring an agent for the draft. It appears he’s confident in his abilities, given his past success with lucrative college NIL deals.

Williams is widely expected to be the No.1 pick in the upcoming draft. Whether he joins the Chicago Bears or another team, his NFL career looks promising in terms of earnings.

Caleb Williams Eagerly Awaits NFL Draft Fate

Caleb Williams, the highly anticipated prospect for the upcoming NFL draft, spoke up about rumors surrounding his preferences for which team he joins. There are already speculations about him potentially joining the Chicago Bears and replacing their current quarterback Justin Fields.

However, Caleb isn’t stressing about which team he ends up with in the draft. He is pretty excited about the idea of joining the Bears because they have a solid team, both on offense and defense. Caleb Williams told ESPN,

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited. If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.”

If the Chicago Bears don’t pick him first, the Washington Commanders might scoop him up next. But Caleb wants everyone to know he’s not picking sides. He’s just focused on making the most of whatever chance he gets.

At 22, he is all about leaving his mark on the game and becoming a legend in football. The star quarterback is looking forward to the chance to follow in the footsteps of past greats and carve out his own place in the sport’s history.