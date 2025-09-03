“I Went D1”: iShowSpeed Tries Best to Impress Eagles GM Howie Roseman

iShowSpeed is currently in the middle of his “Speed Does America” tour, a cross-country livestream series where the 20-year-old YouTube star is visiting cities, meeting athletes, and creating viral moments for his millions of fans.

The latest stop on Speed’s tour was Philadelphia. There, between cheesesteak debates with Paul George and a race challenge from Saquon Barkley, the YouTube sensation also visited the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex, where he came face-to-face with general manager Howie Roseman.

The interaction, as expected, was a typical iShowSpeed conversation: chaotic, funny, and unexpectedly revealing.

As Roseman approached the streamer in the locker room, the GM mentioned how he’d just been talking about Speed earlier that morning with billionaire Michael Rubin. But instead of recognizing the Eagles executive immediately, Speed casually asked: “What do you do?”

Unfazed, the Eagles executive smiled and replied: “I’m a GM.”

It seemed like this was all iShowSpeed needed to hear, as within seconds, he went into full self-promotion mode, pitching his athletic resume as if he was on the verge of signing a futures contract.

“Hey, 4.4 (40-yard dash), man. I went D1. Back in Ohio… Ohio State. I had an offer but I started doing YouTube at a young age,” the streamer rattled off, explaining how he once had the tools to play slot receiver or weak safety before he chose to pursue a career as a content creator.

Roseman, being the kind man he is, entertained the moment and nodded with a grin: “I heard, I heard… we’re going to see some of that talent, huh?”

What then followed was a short but hilarious field session where Roseman stepped in as quarterback, attempting to throw iShowSpeed a couple of passes. His first attempt hit the turf, far too low to be caught, and while the second was closer, the play still ended in an incompletion.

TRENDING: Speed met #Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and says that he got a D1 offer from Ohio State before he started streaming. Speed claims he runs a 4.4, 40-yard dash. SPEED FUTURE EAGLE

pic.twitter.com/sSWXmPLMe6 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 2, 2025

That said, the stop at the NovaCare Complex wasn’t just about Howie Roseman, though.

iShowSpeed also met veteran lineman Jordan Mailata, linebacker Nakobe Dean, and team legend Brandon Graham. Yet it was his back-and-forth with Saquon Barkley that stood out the most.

The Madden 26 cover athlete, upon meeting the streamer, immediately challenged him to a race, with both later agreeing to line it up in the offseason.

The Eagles RB, however, insisted that a 50-yard dash would be fairer, warning iShowSpeed: “That’s your best chance… 50, 60-yard, you don’t stand a chance. I’m still active.” Naturally, Speed didn’t back down, firing back that his size gave him the edge over Barkley.

In the end, the YouTube streamer’s Philadelphia trip gave fans a little bit of everything: food debates with Paul George, an impromptu pitch to one of the NFL’s top executives, and a challenge to one of the NFL’s most explosive players.