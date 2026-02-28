“Allegations Are Not Evidence”: Mark Sanchez’s Attorney Responds to Reports of Ex-QB Being Under Cocaine, Fentanyl Influence During Hotel Brawl

It appears the legal situation surrounding Mark Sanchez continues to grow more complicated following a violent altercation outside an Indianapolis hotel in early October.

Advertisement

The former USC Trojans football and New York Jets quarterback is facing a felony battery charge involving serious bodily injury, along with three misdemeanor counts, after a late-night fight with 69-year-old truck driver Perry Tole. If convicted, Sanchez could face up to six years in prison.

While the incident left Sanchez with multiple near-fatal stab wounds to the upper right torso, police reports and subsequent legal filings suggest authorities believe he instigated the confrontation. Tole has since claimed self-defense and has filed a civil lawsuit, alleging he was permanently disfigured during the altercation.

In newly surfaced legal documents first reported by the Daily Mail, Tole’s attorneys state that a “preliminary investigation” has led them to believe Sanchez may have consumed “multiple illegal substances” prior to the fight, including cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and alcohol.

Sanchez’s legal team strongly pushed back against those claims.

“These are allegations in a civil filing, nothing more, and they should be treated accordingly. Allegations are not evidence. The truth will be determined by facts and evidence presented at trial, and we look forward to presenting them at the appropriate time,” his attorney, Andrew M. McNeil, said in a statement.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to call the Raiders-Colts game the following day as part of his broadcasting duties with Fox Sports. The network later confirmed to The New York Post that he is no longer with the company, declining further comment.

According to police, the confrontation began after Sanchez reportedly took issue with Tole’s truck blocking an alley near the hotel where the former quarterback was allegedly running sprints. The situation escalated after Sanchez approached Tole, leading to a physical altercation that ended in the stabbing.

Police documents state that Sanchez smelled of alcohol and was “acting erratically” at the scene. When officers asked Tole what he was thinking at the moment he stabbed Sanchez, he reportedly responded, “This guy is trying to kill me.”

Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears addressed the gravity of the incident in a public statement, saying, “This incident should never have happened. What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead.”

Surveillance footage obtained by TMZ reportedly shows Sanchez wandering near the alley for roughly 20 minutes prior to the altercation. In the video, he appears to walk unsteadily, lean against a wall, and intermittently jog before approaching the area where Tole had parked his grease truck.

Around 12:25 a.m., Sanchez is seen jogging toward the truck and out of camera view. He reappears minutes later, clutching his chest after the alleged stabbing.

Authorities say police and fire officials arrived approximately seven minutes after the fight, securing the scene and providing medical attention. Tole, who claims he was bodyslammed twice and slashed in the face, was transported by ambulance and later released from the hospital.

Sanchez, who was also hospitalized following the incident, has largely remained silent publicly. However, he recently posted a message on Instagram expressing gratitude during what he described as a difficult time.

“This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters, but this one hits different,” he wrote. “I’m just grateful, to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids. Thank you to the people who kept me standing and gave my family opportunities to share moments like these.”

Multiple videos of the altercation have been reviewed by authorities as the case proceeds. With criminal charges pending and a civil lawsuit underway, the former NFL quarterback now faces both legal uncertainty and the potential long-term consequences of a night that escalated far beyond a dispute over a blocked alley.