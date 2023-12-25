Patrick Mahomes’ Son Bronze Is Winning Hearts With His Deadly Stare in His Christmas Portrait: “He Needs to Have a Press Conference”

Patrick Mahomes‘ son Bronze is already making rounds on the internet with his adorable looks. This time, he caught the attention of the fans with his deathly stare.

Brittany Mahomes posted the pics of the Mahomes family gathered on Christmas Eve for a Christmas portrait with Santa. While Patrick and Brittany were cheerful, the kids were delighted until they saw the bearded man in the background. Their expression turned from a gleeful smile to a frown, but it was Patrick’s son who stole the show with an expression that brought out the wildest reactions from the fans. They said-

One fan wrote, “He needs to have a press conference.” Another chimed in, “This is awesome. This picture makes me say” that a boy defend your beautiful momma”.” A user commented, “He is serious bro.” Another tweeted, “Bros staring down the haters.”

A fan stated, “One of the greatest Santa photos of all time.” One fan said, “It’s a Mahomes thing.”

Others said, “Bronze in the 3rd photo he might not be loving it but he sure does look cute.” Someone wrote, “Bronze in pic 3 is such a mood. Merry Christmas Mahomes Fam.”

The one-year-old Mahomes has already become a meme on the internet and the fans seem to love it. Nonetheless, it also got the attention of her loving grandma.

Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Reacts to Bronze’s Frowny Look

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick Mahomes, also reacted to the Bronze’s Christmas photo look, which has taken over X. She also loved her grandson’s animated expression and called it her favorite. She noted,

” Love this face. My Fav!!.”

The newly taken pictures have certainly delivered some fun among fans. In the picture, Bronze looks like a grumpy grandpa who has had it with all the nonsense in his household and now just wants to sit in his chair, drink his apple juice, and watch football.

However, Bronze might not be the only one with a dislike for Santa. In a previous annual pre-Christmas photo posted by Brittany a few days ago, both kids appeared annoyed. While Sterling looked unimpressed, her little brother mimicked her pouty expression perfectly.

The former college soccer star wrote in the caption, “The most wonderful time of the year,” which certainly did not resonate with their two children, as it looked like they were being made to pose for those photos.

Bronze and Sterling might be stealing the spotlight off the field, but it’s their papa who made a heartwarming comeback last week. Following two successive losses, the Chiefs secured a victory in match week 15 against the Patriots, bringing their record to 9-5. Now just a win away from confirming their playoff status, they face the Raiders on Christmas day at Arrowhead. This win will also secure them the top AFC West seed, as the Broncos lost their week 16 matchup against the Patriots.

However, they may need to consider the possibility of playing on the road, as the Ravens currently hold the 1st seed in the AFC. The Chiefs have only a 9% chance of overtaking the Baltimore side by the end of this season, as per NFL.com.