“Just Say He’s a Raider”: Fans Weigh In on Reports That DK Metcalf Prefers to Play for a Warm-Weather Team

The Seattle Seahawks are surprisingly parting ways with DK Metcalf, seeking a significant haul of draft capital in return. Initially, their asking price was so high that they had to lower expectations — revealing in the process what Metcalf prefers in his next destination. And with that detail now public, some fans believe this is a direct hint at a potential reunion between the receiver and his former coach.

Advertisement

One of the things that Dianna Russini has reported about DK is that the wide receiver is looking for a warmer climate to play in. After all, he is a Mississippi boy at heart, and he’s spent six seasons putting up with the rain and cold weather in Seattle. This is where the Las Vegas Raiders speculation started gaining traction — and not without merit.

The Raiders traded Davante Adams this past season and now have a gaping hole at receiver. Jakobi Meyers was great in his role, but he’s better suited as a second option. Trading for DK would fill that void and make a ton of sense for the rest of the receiving corps.

But trading for DK comes with a catch. Russini also reported that he’s looking for around $30 million per year. Perhaps a deal similar to Brandon Aiyuk’s four-year, $120 million contract, signed last year.

Just say he’s a Raider lol https://t.co/GEKKBkWbqh — John D (@HorhayBlanco) March 9, 2025

So for vegas, might as well call them las vegas seahawks — Yankee (@0x_Yankee) March 9, 2025

Las Vegas is pretty warm Dianna — Middy Garoppolo (@MiddyGaroppolo) March 9, 2025

Nevertheless, the Raiders should still explore a trade for DK. They just acquired Geno Smith and only had to part with a third-round pick.

Initially, Seattle was seeking a first and third-rounder for DK, but they have since stated that a second-round pick would also suffice. This means the Raiders would be giving up their second and third-round picks to Seattle for a QB-WR duo, and it’s a move that could put them in playoff contention.

And we haven’t even mentioned the chemistry that already exists between DK, Geno, and new head coach Pete Carroll. They spent two and a half seasons together, making the transition likely feel seamless for DK. With his former quarterback throwing to him, he should have no trouble putting up the numbers he’s expected to, even in a new environment.

Other interested parties

As previously mentioned, the Seahawks had to be talked down from their original asking price for DK. According to Russini, teams who were genuinely interested in him had no intention of paying that much.

The interested parties include the Panthers, the Jaguars, and the Patriots. Once they heard the first and a third, they were completely out. But now that the market has restructured, those teams might be back in.

Both the Panthers and the Jags could be good landing spots for DK as well. They’re warm climates like he wants, and they’re teams that are in desperate need of a prominent wide receiver. The Patriots would be a hilarious landing spot though, as it’s pretty much the Seattle of the Northeast.