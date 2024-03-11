Unfiltered Antonio Brown Reacts as John Cena Takes the Stage Naked at the 2024 Oscars

No one could have ever imagined John Cena — the 16-time WWE World champ, who’d excel in the show-biz with a hit show, ‘Peacemaker’ and a few more projects — would appear on the stage of the 96th Academy Awards; fully naked. But that’s exactly what happened. Cena has already etched his name as one of the biggest celebrities in the sports and entertainment world, so a stunt like this didn’t take long to ignite all sorts of reactions. Among them is none other than Antonio Brown, who can be spotted miles away with his colorful rant sessions on social media, and it wasn’t any different this time.

Before we dive into what Brown said — let’s discuss what exactly happened at the Oscars. For starters, Oppenheimer won 7 awards, breaking all sorts of records. Messi, a very clever puppy who played Snoop in ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, stole the show by clapping his hands like a distinguished gentleman. And of course, there was John Cena, not-so-gentleman-like, walking onto the stage with nothing but an envelope to cover his private part.

For the uninitiated, this was a skit during the costume design award presentation. Cena slid in sideways and made his way to the podium, sending the entire arena into a frenzy, then going on to quip in front of the microphone the significance of costume, which, he, a 6-foot-1-inch specimen was missing. Although this skit was intended as a joke, not everyone found it funny. Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown is one from that group, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his two cents. Reposting a clip of the skit, AB said,

“I would be shot #CTESPN“

If you’ve ever crossed paths with Antonio Brown on any social media sites, especially X, you’d probably take his reaction with a grain of salt. It’s not like he hadn’t once exposed himself in a hotel pool. In October 2022, the NY Post got its hands on disturbing footage, where the former NFL star can be seen shoving his rare buttocks to a complete stranger. It soon escalates, with Brown hurling the woman into the water, and later eyewitnesses said that the woman was ‘fuming’ after her encounter with AB.

Antonio Browns’ Former Teammate and Fans React to the John Cena Video

As it turns out, Browns isn’t the only NFL athlete who reacted to the now-viral clip. While the former Steelers WR felt that he would get shot, his former RB teammate Le’Von Bell expressed that everyone would be ‘screaming CTE‘ if AB had pulled off such an antic on the biggest stages in the entertainment industry.

Fans were also surprised that Brown reacted to this clip, with the majority of them joining in on the fun. While some remarked how everyone would clown on Brown if he had done that, others asked both him and his former teammate to take a chill pill. Take a look:

With all that out of the way, it must be mentioned that Cena wasn’t actually naked on the stage. He was wearing some kind of very tight covering that extended from his buttock area to the front — now revealed in several recently surfaced pictures on X. So it wasn’t that deep after all.