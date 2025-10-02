“Just Stop It”: Fans Torch Dan Orlovsky for Likening Dak Prescott to 2024 Joe Burrow

Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In case you haven’t noticed, Dak Prescott has had a strong start to his season. Despite the Dallas Cowboys opening 1-2-1, the star QB leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,119 and ranks third in completion percentage at 72.9%. He’s been one of the few bright spots for a team that’s been a complete mess early on. So much so that Dan Orlovsky believes Prescott could be this year’s version of 2024 Joe Burrow.

What exactly does Orlovsky mean by that? Well, last season, Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had a high-powered offense but missed the playoffs because of their porous defense. They constantly found themselves in high-scoring shootouts, as it was their only formula to win.

So far this season, Orlovsky has noticed the same thing with Prescott and the Cowboys.

“It really feels like Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are this year’s Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. A defense that’s absolutely atrocious, but a quarterback that’s playing like an MVP,” Orlovsky declared on Get Up.

This was quite surprising to hear from the analyst. Orlovsky usually shies away from praising Prescott or any Cowboys, for that matter. Now that he has done it, it’s too hard for many to digest.

NFL fans, undeer the comments under the Get Up snippet, naturally voiced their frustration with Orlovsky’s claims.

“Just stop it… Stop,” an Eagles fan penned.

“Playing like an MVP? Shut out in the 2nd half against the Eagles MVP?” another Eagles fan questioned.

“Um Bears game?” a user commented.

Although there was one fan who did agree with Orlovsky’s take. “Dak looks like the MVP honestly…he’s so good right now..playing at another level i feel like,” they wrote.

It was a mostly heated comment section that clowned Orlovsky for making such a take. But in reality, was it really that ridiculous a claim? In our opinion, not really.

Look, we know NFL fans love to hate on Prescott. But he deserves his flowers for playing like a quality QB who has helped his team put up 40 points twice at home. He’s been accurate, made good decisions, and has given the Cowboys a chance to win more often than not.

The problem is, much like the Bengals last year, the Cowboys’ defense is downright dreadful. Their secondary is practically non-existent as they’ve given up 420 yards per game, the most in the NFL. They also allow an average QB rating of 123 and a 72.3% completion rate. It’s not ideal whatsoever.

At the end of the day, Cowboys fans better get ready to see Prescott in a lot of shootouts this year. With that in mind, Orlovsky’s claim is actually a fair one to make. Still, it remains to be seen if the likes of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens can replicate what we saw last year from Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

So far, Pickens has looked excellent. And Javonte Williams is enjoying a resurgence at the RB position. This Cowboys offense is definitely better than most expected before the season. We’ll see how it plays out.