Deion Sanders Jr. Jokes About “Breaking a Couple of TVs” While Shedeur Plays EA Sports CFB 2025

Shedeur Sanders being featured on EA Sports’ CFB 2025 has made the Sanders family proud. Not only has Shedeur been featured on the game, but the developers also decided to give him the highest rating out of all QBs. Recently, a clip showing the Sanders family enjoying CFB 2025 went viral on Social media. And in it, Deion Sanders Jr. explained the strategy he adopts while playing the game.

Advertisement

In a blog-like video that has since gone viral, the family can be seen sitting and playing the latest EA game. It was quite heartwarming to witness Coach Prime and his family enjoy a fun night while pulling each other’s legs.

A few minutes into the video, Deion Sanders Jr. took charge and mentioned how both he and Shedeur are sore losers when it comes to any game such as this. In fact, Sanders Jr. even joked about how frustrated and angry the game got him at times, saying,

“I only broke a couple [of] TVs.”

As Shedeur and other members of the family continued playing, it was very visible that the QB was struggling with the controls. Coach Prime took this opportunity to take a dig at his son, claiming that he was playing the game exactly how he plays in real life. On top of it, Deion Sanders even insisted that his sons did not get their anger issues from him, although Shedeur and Sanders Jr. begged to differ.

Sanders Jr and Coach Prime talk about people ‘tripping’

When Sanders Jr. was talking about his habit of breaking TVs, he mentioned how people blame his father for his anger issues. Listening on, Coach Prime vehemently refuted the claim and insisted that people are ‘tripping’ if they believe he is an angry individual. However, his sons had a hilarious reaction when the 56 year old claimed that he doesn’t get angry.

In fact, Sanders Jr. even reminded his father that he is one of the loudest coaches in college football. Apparently, there are days when Coach Prime goes on to yell at his team, sometimes out of nowhere. Moreover, the sons also spoke about how Prime has an angry presence on the gridiron that allegedly scares his players.

Nevertheless, fans loved the hilarious and wholesome family interaction, although some were surprised to see Shedeur playing the game, especially after he expressed displeasure at in-game rating.