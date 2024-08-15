Sean Payton Is Taking a Different Philosophical Approach In Naming a Quarterback Unlike the Bears

Aug 11, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton stands near the bench before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The journey to securing the starting quarterback position in the NFL is never straightforward, even for those with undeniable talent. While Caleb Williams found himself as the Chicago Bears’ first choice for the starting QB job almost immediately, things are playing out differently for Bo Nix.

The competition for the starting quarterback job for the Denver Broncos is still ongoing under Sean Payton who wants to take the wait and watch approach.

Sean Payton is taking a more deliberate approach when it comes to naming his starting quarterback. Unlike the Bears, Payton is making it clear that Bo Nix must prove himself worthy of the starting role.

Payton’s philosophy is relying on competition and merit, and he wants to see Nix battle it out with the seasoned quarterbacks in the Broncos’ room, including Zach Wilson. In a recent chat with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show, he explained,

“When we saw the Bears named Caleb their starter in the spring and no veteran, they didn’t bring anybody in. And I understand that, but philosophically we were going to be different.”

The Broncos have been exploring their quarterback options since last year when they sidelined veteran Russell Wilson in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Now, with Wilson out and Bo Nix and Zach Wilson vying for the top spot, the decision is still up in the air. And now it’s clear why.

Zac Wilson has experience under his belt, and he had a good few games before being sidelined for a generational talent. With Nix slowly coming into his own, Wilson could be rested with the responsibility of holding the fort.

At the same time, Payton has been known for his mind games before the season starts, so this could all be a ruse to put teams off Nix while they continue to build around him, But at the same time, not getting a top QB from the draft does give them the leeway to start a veteran and slowly bring Nix in. Unlike Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams Went Unopposed As Compared to Bo Nix Under Sean Payton

Caleb Williams has been the Chicago Bears’ golden boy ever since they snagged him with the first overall pick in April. Despite some contract delays and a few underwhelming moments in camp, the Bears have never flinched in their decision to make Williams their starting quarterback.

His path to the top has been relatively smooth, with no real competition standing in his way. But for Bo Nix, the journey is proving to be a bit more challenging. Despite coming to the NFL with four years of college football experience, Nix was drafted at the 12th place with age as an issue.

But Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has taken notice of his seasoned presence, that Nix brings with him. During the conversation with Kay Adams, Payton pointed out that Nix doesn’t feel like a true rookie, thanks to his maturity.

“With Bo, you do feel more experienced player—you don’t feel a true rookie,” Payton said, dismissing concerns about Nix being a 24-year-old rookie. “Some of the best quarterbacks ever have had their best years into their 30s, so it was more about getting it right.”

Well, Payton does have a point. Rodgers, Brady and Matthew Stafford have all lived their best years at a later stage in their career. As the Broncos move closer to naming their starting quarterback, Payton is making sure to take a measured approach.