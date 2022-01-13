NFL

“Justin Fields knew right away Matt Nagy was a fraud”: NFL scouts claim Bears rookie had given up on head coach right away ahead of his disastrous first year in the NFL

Justin Fields
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Shane Warne was my hero, It's a day I will never forget": Scott Boland reveals the story behind having a net session with Shane Warne
Next Article
Possibility of no-audience Dota 2 Winter Major 2022 as teams and pros continue to rebel Valve's decision of forfeiting major.
NFL Latest News
Justin Fields
“Justin Fields knew right away Matt Nagy was a fraud”: NFL scouts claim Bears rookie had given up on head coach right away ahead of his disastrous first year in the NFL

Justin Fields didn’t have the rookie season everyone expected him to, and many NFL fans…