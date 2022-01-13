“Justin Fields knew right away Matt Nagy was a fraud”: NFL scouts claim Bears rookie had given up on head coach right away ahead of his disastrous first year in the NFL

Justin Fields didn’t have the rookie season everyone expected him to, and many NFL fans and scouts claim that former head coach Matt Nagy was to blame.

Chicago had high hopes from Fields coming into the 2021-22 NFL season. After years of disappointment with Mitchell Trubisky, fans were exasperated with the poor quarterback play the city was becoming known for. Trubisky perhaps represented the biggest failure as he was a second overall pick, taken ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Trubisky played four years with Chicago before the team decided to go in a different direction. At the start of last year’s NFL offseason, it looked like that different direction may be Russell Wilson, but after trade talks fell through, the Bears had to settle for Andy Dalton.

However, that’s when the Bears made the move of the 2021 NFL draft by trading up to the 11th pick to take Justin Fields out of Ohio State. The future looked bright for Chicago, until Fields actually started playing and playing bad.

Justin Fields knew Matt Nagy wasn’t the coach for him right away according to NFL scouts

Fields’ rookie season was as bad as you could have imagined. It was defined by poor line play, bad coaching, and injuries. Fields also, of course, made mistakes of his own and those can be chalked up to him being a rookie, but he certainly wasn’t put in the best of positions to succeed by his team.

Fields finished the year throwing for 1,870 yards (155.8 yards per game), seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions, completing only 58.9% of his passes. It was overall a very bad season from Fields as he ranked at the bottom or near it in all major advanced passing metrics. However, again, bad coaching and a bad support cast may have played a huge part in that. After all, look at this highlight play from Fields:

Justin Fields is MAGICpic.twitter.com/PYj9TQHbcU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2021

While it’s an incredible play, it also shows just how much Fields had to work to make it happen. Additionally, some NFL scouts have mentioned that Fields knew right away that Matt Nagy wasn’t the coach for him.

“IT WAS A TOTAL SNAFU TO NAME ANDY THE STARTER WHEN YOU SIGNED HIM,” A FIRST SCOUT SAID. “HAS (MATT NAGY) HELPED FIELDS ENOUGH? NO,” ANOTHER SCOUT SAID. THAT WAS THE CONSENSUS THOUGHT ABOUT NAGY AND OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR BILL LAZOR. THEY DIDN’T DO ENOUGH FOR FIELDS. ONE LEAGUE SOURCE POINTED TO THE OFFENSIVE STRUCTURE, WHETHER IT’S SPACING OF THE FIELD, THE ROUTE RUNNING AND THE OPTIONS PROVIDED TO FIELDS IN IT. “SOMETIMES QUARTERBACKS SEE THINGS DIFFERENTLY, AND IF THEY DON’T GET THE RIGHT EXPLANATION, THE QUARTERBACK THEN RECOGNIZES THAT THE COACH DOESN’T KNOW WHAT HE’S TALKING ABOUT,” THE SOURCE SAID. “AND THEN THERE’S WHERE THE MENTAL COMPROMISE STARTS WITH QUARTERBACKS AND COACHES WHO AREN’T TEACHERS.”

NFL Scouts Claim Justin Fields Knew Right Away Nagy Was A Fraud #Bears https://t.co/O1Otl9yfF1 pic.twitter.com/WMWHEFSarf — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) January 12, 2022

Well, that’s definitely not a good look for Nagy and it showed as the Bears fired the head coach on ‘Black Monday’ after another disappointing finish. The hope is that the next head coach for Chicago can elevate Justin Fields and help him reach his star-like potential that he displayed in college.

