“Shannon Sharpe why are you bringing the black man down”: FS1 analyst fires back at fans claiming he’s being racially biased against Antonio Brown in his critique of the receiver’s antics

Antonio Brown’s mysterious walk-off a week ago flooded NFL news, and analysts like Shannon Sharpe had no option but to come after the receiver for his antics.

By now, we’re all extremely familiar with everything that has taken place since the Buccaneers played last week. In a fit of rage or anger, Brown walked off the field against the New York Jets in the middle of the game with no apparent explanation.

Later Brown came out and said that he left because the Buccaneers coaches, particularly Bruce Arians, were forcing him to play through injury. Brown had apparently mentioned he was dealing with an ankle injury to Arians several times before the Jets game, and according him to BA paid no attention to his condition.

However, Arians has denied all these claims, saying Brown’s walk-off had nothing to do with his ankle, and instead Brown was complaining about not being targetted like a no. 1 receiver.

Antonio Brown: “These guys call me to win a Super Bowl, not for the toilet bowl. They didn’t say ‘AB we’re having problems with the toilet over here in Tampa, you think you can flush the shit down & help us out?” pic.twitter.com/0xgoUiDDo7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 7, 2022

Shannon Sharpe, however, came under fire recently when people claimed that he was unfairly targetting Antonio Brown because he was black.

Shannon Sharpe defends himself against Antonio Brown claims

Shannon Sharpe wasn’t going to lay down and take everything being said against him though. He noted that his criticism of Brown was based solely off his actions and wasn’t racially motivated.

He brought up how he criticized Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, and yet there, people had no issue with it. It’s hard to believe that Sharpe has to defend himself as he’s never shown to be racist on the set and that, given the history of race in the US, if people were coming at Sharpe for attacking Brown, it would imply that he should be given a pass since he’s black, which is almost unfathomable to hear given how Sharpe has never said anything of the sort.

Additionally, Sharpe also made sure to note that he sided with the claims that Brown wasn’t entering the game because he was upset about not being targeted enough, not believing Antonio Brown’s side of things.

I believe AB reacted the way he did b/c he wasn’t getting the targets he needed to get those incentives. And that’s his own fault. Why did he miss 3 games this yr? Fake vaccine card. AB has lost the benefit of the doubt. I can’t trust him b/c I’ve seen a pattern of behavior. pic.twitter.com/F6gRFAU18N — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 7, 2022

