“Feeling Left Out That I’m Not on ‘Certified Lover Boy'”: Tom Brady is Shocked that Drake Didn’t Give Him a Verse on CLB

Tom Brady saw all the buzz around Canadian rapper Drake’s latest album, and just couldn’t resist getting in on the action.

Fans of rap music have been spoiled for choice this week with both Drake and Kanye West dropping their much-awaited albums. The 2 musicians, who are rivals and enemies of sorts, both marketed their albums in unique ways.

While Kanye built up the anticipation for “Donda” through a string of postponed release dates and listening parties, Drake went with the more conventional method of billboards.

He put up a number of billboards around the country that revealed the plethora of artists who secured features on “Certified Lover Boy”. Obviously, this move gained tons of attention on social media, and rapidly turned into a massive joke online.

People took to Twitter to make their own phony billboards and it even got to the point where corporations used the template as a way to get some quick publicity.

Tom Brady Thinks He Deserved a Feature on CLB

Now, where there is opportunity to make a joke on the internet, Tom Brady will make his presence known. Ever since the 44 year old joined social media, he’s been a fan favorite.

From roasting Aaron Rodgers before their golf match to offering Lionel Messi help with photoshop, Brady’s Twitter account is a gold mine. So when he saw the billboard memes circulating, he couldn’t help but congratulate Drake and let some of his grievances be known, too.

Posting a picture that reads, “Hey Tampa, I’m not on CLB”, Brady wrote, “Feel kind of left out to be honest. Congrats bro Drake!”

Feel kind of left out to be honest 😂 Congrats bro! @Drake 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yBiotfoSib — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 3, 2021

