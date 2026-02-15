mobile app bar

Justin Herbert’s Girlfriend Madison Beer Sets Record Straight on What She Expects for Valentine’s Day

Samnur Reza
Published

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been linked with Madison Beer since August last year. They’ve since been spotted on casual dates with wine and carrying Rummikub, enjoying a Lakers game from courtside, and even sharing a kiss on the sideline of a Chargers game. At this point, it is pretty clear they are official, official.

Now that Valentine’s Day is in the books, the real question is whether the Chargers QB understood the assignment. Beer, for her part, had already spelled out exactly what she expected on the day of love.

During a casual sit-down while getting her makeup done, the “Yes Baby” hitmaker said she would definitely want her other half to actually ask her to be his Valentine. Non-negotiable. Flowers are a must, too. And her ultimate weakness is a handwritten card. After that, she seems pretty chill about the rest of the date.

“I believe you have to ask me to be your Valentine, even if we’re already in a relationship, like, don’t assume anything,” Beer said, adding,

“Obviously, the classic flowers and a handwritten card are my weakness, my love language. Anything we do is fine. Go on a date, go to the beach, whatever. But you gotta ask me.”

We can bet Herbert got it right in his rookie year. If he didn’t, there’s always next year.

Herbert has been a stand-up boyfriend to the singer, at least that is what everything suggests. Beer even seemed to be parading her significant other around during a pre-Grammy event earlier this month.

Beer has previously claimed that she’s a relationship person, adding that she can be “a bit needy.” 

“I love people. I meet someone, I love them. I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m never letting you go. You’ll be with me forever until you hurt me.’ That’s the deal,” she said, before noting,

“I think I also, because I have such a weird life and never feel safe and comfortable with someone, when I cross that line of ‘you’re my boyfriend,’ it feels really big… I love all the attention in the world, which sometimes means I shoot myself in the foot because obviously no one can give me that all the time… But I’m just a lover girl.”

Herbert seems to have no issue spending plenty of time with Beer, and the two genuinely seem happy together. A true power couple in the making.

