HomeSearch

“Ridiculous, Y’all Have Zero Respect”: Angry Deebo Samuel Reprimands NFL Fans Who Are Making Fun Of Jason Verrett’s Season-Ending Injury

Shubham Bhargav
|Published 11/11/2022

Jason Verrett

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Verrett has made a name for himself at the highest level. The talented cornerback played college football at TSU and was able to make his way to the first team all-American.

He was roped in by the Chargers in 2014 and after staying with them for a few years, he signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

Although he wasn’t really able to show his prowess on the field in the 2019 season, the cornerback was offered another one year deal by the 49ers in 2020 and the same thing happened in 2021 and 2022 as well.

There is no doubt that Verrett has got all the skills required to rise and shine in the NFL, however, over the years, luck hasn’t favored him as he has been plagued by injuries on a regular basis.

Also Read: Packers Fans React To Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game, Call For MVP To Retire

Jason Verrett Is Out Of The Season With a Torn Achilles

The 49ers recently announced that Jason is down with a torn achilles due to which, he will miss the remaining games this season. Reportedly, he sustained the injury during a practice session on Wednesday.

Right from George Kittle to Deebo Samuel, all 49ers players who were there during the practice session prayed for the brave cornerback and are hopeful that he will bounce back sooner than expected.

Back in 2018, when he was with the Chargers, Jason missed the entire season due to an Achilles tendon. He faced another ankle injury when he started playing for the 49ers in 2019.

In 2021, he tore his ACL in the season opener only and when he was finally getting set and ready to showcase his talent this season, he is down with another season-ending injury.

Looking at Jason’s troubled relationship with injuries, innumerable people took to Twitter to make fun of the athlete. This really didn’t go down with his teammate Deebo Samuel.

I swear some of y’all have 0 respect when people get hurt….. RIDICULOUS,” Samuel Tweeted. Indeed, the one man who would be devastated the most at this point is Jason and the public outcry against him as if deliberately gets injured to miss the games is just purely nonsensical.

Also ReadTom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

About the author
Shubham Bhargav

Shubham Bhargav

Shubham is an NFL editor at the Sports Rush. He can write and talk about NFL all day without breaking a sweat. A Communications post-graduate, Shubham can be tough to stop once he starts talking about the nuances and the little details of his favorite sport. He also enjoys movies, likes trekking and absolutely loves to engage in a healthy debate on any subject.

Read more from Shubham Bhargav