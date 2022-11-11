“Ridiculous, Y’all Have Zero Respect”: Angry Deebo Samuel Reprimands NFL Fans Who Are Making Fun Of Jason Verrett’s Season-Ending Injury

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jason Verrett (2) walks off the field with an injury during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Verrett has made a name for himself at the highest level. The talented cornerback played college football at TSU and was able to make his way to the first team all-American.

He was roped in by the Chargers in 2014 and after staying with them for a few years, he signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

Although he wasn’t really able to show his prowess on the field in the 2019 season, the cornerback was offered another one year deal by the 49ers in 2020 and the same thing happened in 2021 and 2022 as well.

There is no doubt that Verrett has got all the skills required to rise and shine in the NFL, however, over the years, luck hasn’t favored him as he has been plagued by injuries on a regular basis.

Jason Verrett Is Out Of The Season With a Torn Achilles

The 49ers recently announced that Jason is down with a torn achilles due to which, he will miss the remaining games this season. Reportedly, he sustained the injury during a practice session on Wednesday.

Right from George Kittle to Deebo Samuel, all 49ers players who were there during the practice session prayed for the brave cornerback and are hopeful that he will bounce back sooner than expected.

Back in 2018, when he was with the Chargers, Jason missed the entire season due to an Achilles tendon. He faced another ankle injury when he started playing for the 49ers in 2019.

In 2021, he tore his ACL in the season opener only and when he was finally getting set and ready to showcase his talent this season, he is down with another season-ending injury.

Jason Verrett has the worst injury luck in the world, I swear to God. https://t.co/5CklnhYQBH pic.twitter.com/bczqsOvJqn — Unmistakable Latin Flavor (@UrinatingTree) November 10, 2022

People making fun of Jason Verrett’s injury on here are straight poverty. Bro has been working his ass off. Y’all are pathetic!! — Skip Sayless (@g0ldbl00d3d49) November 11, 2022

Looking at Jason’s troubled relationship with injuries, innumerable people took to Twitter to make fun of the athlete. This really didn’t go down with his teammate Deebo Samuel.

I swear some of y’all have 0 respect when people get hurt….. RIDICULOUS ‼️ — Deebo (@19problemz) November 11, 2022

“I swear some of y’all have 0 respect when people get hurt….. RIDICULOUS,” Samuel Tweeted. Indeed, the one man who would be devastated the most at this point is Jason and the public outcry against him as if deliberately gets injured to miss the games is just purely nonsensical.

