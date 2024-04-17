“It’s Gonna Get More Expensive”: Mike Florio Warns Vikings as Justin Jefferson Sits Out First Day of Voluntary Workouts

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings are officially in a stalemate. He was expecting a massive market-altering contract from the club but got slapped with a fifth-year option instead. This offseason has already become a tale of first-rounders not turning up for voluntary offseason workouts while their teams exercise their fifth. In Dallas, it is CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, and for the Vikings; it is their star wideout.

Jettas will have $19,743,000 up for grabs in 2024; however, it seems he wants to have his future secured with that lucrative contract that he deserves. In a recent episode of Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio asserted that the Vikings need to act fast before it’s too late. He believes the longer the Vikings wait, the more expensive the deal becomes.

He doesn’t understand the holdup because the last time they waited to get a deal over the line; they lost Kirk Cousins to free agency and now they are desperately looking for a QB. Florio feels their inability to offer Jefferson a new contract might signal the end of his time in Minnesota as the sportscaster believes Jefferson could be a big trade prospect.

“Just get the guy paid. Every day you wait, it’s going to get more expensive. What are you waiting for and it makes me think that he’s potentially in play if gets some opportunity to blow us all away and they’re going to go up to number 2 and get Jayden Daniels,” Mike said. “What are you waiting for at this point, Minnesota Vikings, if you want this guy, get it done? It’s only going to get more expensive.”

Given his performances and trade value, giving Jefferson up might fetch the Vikings another valuable first-round pick, which they might use to get their hands on a top QB like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. However, it would only complicate things for the team, as they would need to start developing a receiver as well.

Moreover, much like the Vikes, the Bengals are trying to keep Tee Higgins on a franchise tag of $21.8 million, and now his future remains uncertain. Higgins, however, has expressed his desire to stay in Cincinnati in 2024.

Spotrac places Jefferson’s market value at $29.4 million. If the Vikings were to agree to such a hefty deal, the contract could be more than what the Dolphins are paying Tyreek Hill. This will also reset the market, leading to a chain reaction around the league. There’s also a chance of him getting traded if a franchise with enough money covets his services.

Possible Landing Spots for Justin Jefferson

If the Vikings are unwilling to pay Jefferson the north of $30 million, he will be available as a potential trade prospect and won’t be without suitors. As per VikingAge, the premier destination for Jettas will be the Patriots. An interesting trade was proposed by Colin Cowherd, where he sees the Vikings moving up to three by trading Justin, their 11th pick of 2024, and a 2025 1st-round pick. While trading the league’s best receiver seems bonkers, especially with so much draft capital on the line, the Vikings are a QB-hungry team.

Another interesting suitor could be the Chiefs, who haven’t had a standout receiver since they opened the doors for Tyreek Hill. While they have been unstoppable even without a 1000-yard receiver, having someone like Jefferson to throw to might decrease the burden on Mahomes and their defense.

Moreover, the Giants haven’t had a star receiver since OBJ. Bringing in another LSU man would be something they might want to consider, especially if they go with Daniel Jones for 2024. The Vikings might still be able to get a QB with Big Blue’s 6th overall pick and might not even have to give up much draft capital.

The Colts could potentially lose their own 1000-yard receiver, Michael Pittman Jr. even if they have enough cap space to pay him. If Pittman departs, bringing in Jefferson to get out of their star young QB Richardson will be an enticing proposal. However, it might require them to give up multiple first-round picks to get this trade over the line.

Another team that knows the importance of a receiver is the Cardinals. They saw what Kyler Murray achieved with DeAndre Hopkins. Since they already hold the 4th overall pick, there were rumors about drafting Marvin Harrsion Jr., but that might not be the case. Arizona could benefit from this trade as, by moving down, they get additional draft capital, something they need to fix the holes of both sides on the ball.

It is still a pass-friendly league, and we have seen what having great receivers can do for a team. While the Vikings need a QB and would prefer to get an early first-rounder, losing the man around whom you should be building your squad is a bad move overall. They could draft a playmaker like Bo Nix or Michael Penix, who have shown they can perform if provided with offensive weapons.