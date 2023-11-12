HomeSearch

“Zach Wilson is in That Top 1%”: Amik Robertson Backs the Jets QB Ahead of the Sunday Clash

Vasudha Mudgal
|Published November 12, 2023

"Zach Wilson is in That Top 1%": Amik Robertson Backs the Jets QB Ahead of the Sunday Clash

Amik Robertson, Zach Wilson; Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Amidst a season of scrutiny, Zach Wilson’s performance against the Super Bowl champions stood out. Although not flawless, it displayed the flashes of brilliance that make him a crucial asset for the Jets. The game at MetLife Stadium could have been a landmark moment for Wilson, but a fumbled snap turned the tide.
Despite this, his teammates’ confidence in him hasn’t wavered. They see what happens behind the scenes—the offseason work, the training camp efforts—and they know his true potential. Cornerback Sauce Gardner commented, “He had a pretty good game. I know he had that fumble, but he did more than enough.” Wide receiver Allen Lazard noted Wilson’s offseason improvements, saying, “Zach’s been dimming the ball a lot, especially this offseason, training camp, and everything.”
Not just his teammates but opposing team players have also come out in praise for the QB. Amik Robertson, a cornerback for the Raiders, shared his thoughts on Zach Wilson, the quarterback for the Jets, as they prepared for their upcoming Sunday night game. Robertson, talking from his personal studies inside the NFL, empathized with Wilson’s scenario.

Robertson highlighted the unstable nature of the NFL, wherein players are frequently praised for their successes but quickly criticized for their mistakes. However, he observed that Wilson has managed to live confidently amidst these fluctuating surroundings.

In a league that’s as competitive as the NFL, where the best of the excellent make it, Robertson recounted Wilson’s skills. He emphasized that he never underestimates any participant he faces, including Wilson, recognizing him as a part of the elite organization of NFL players. He said, “Zach Wilson is in that top 1%. He’s a very good quarterback .”

Zach Wilson’s Bye Week Choices Come Under Scrutiny

The debate surrounding Zach Wilson’s decision to take personal time during Bye Week has ignited significant discourse. Shaun Morash, a broadcaster for WFAN, openly criticized Wilson’s choice to retreat to his native Utah with his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno.

Morash contended that Wilson’s conduct was unsuitable, advocating that his focus ought to be predominantly on the sport, particularly in light of the Jets’ impending matchup with the New York Giants. This practice of NFL players taking a break from their professional duties is not uncommon.

Zach Wilson’s season has been a mix of great plays and a few mistakes, showing what it’s like for a young athlete in the tough world of professional sports. His teammates support him, and what people like Robertson say shows that he is a talented player who is still learning how to deal with the good and bad times in a tough sports career.

Share this article

About the author

Vasudha Mudgal

Vasudha Mudgal

Vasudha is an NFL Author at the SportsRush. She has been a long time follower of the sports. A English Educator turned journalist with massive experience in writing. She never stops reading and talking about NFL and its competitive nature. Her favourite NFL player is Patrick Mahomes and wishes to meet him in person one day. Apart from football, she indulges in her love for Basketball and dancing, which are her pastime hobbies.

Read more from Vasudha Mudgal