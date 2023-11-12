Robertson highlighted the unstable nature of the NFL, wherein players are frequently praised for their successes but quickly criticized for their mistakes. However, he observed that Wilson has managed to live confidently amidst these fluctuating surroundings.

In a league that’s as competitive as the NFL, where the best of the excellent make it, Robertson recounted Wilson’s skills. He emphasized that he never underestimates any participant he faces, including Wilson, recognizing him as a part of the elite organization of NFL players. He said, “Zach Wilson is in that top 1%. He’s a very good quarterback .”

Zach Wilson’s Bye Week Choices Come Under Scrutiny

The debate surrounding Zach Wilson’s decision to take personal time during Bye Week has ignited significant discourse. Shaun Morash, a broadcaster for WFAN, openly criticized Wilson’s choice to retreat to his native Utah with his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno.

Morash contended that Wilson’s conduct was unsuitable, advocating that his focus ought to be predominantly on the sport, particularly in light of the Jets’ impending matchup with the New York Giants. This practice of NFL players taking a break from their professional duties is not uncommon.

Zach Wilson’s season has been a mix of great plays and a few mistakes, showing what it’s like for a young athlete in the tough world of professional sports. His teammates support him, and what people like Robertson say shows that he is a talented player who is still learning how to deal with the good and bad times in a tough sports career.