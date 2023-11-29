Rookie CJ Stroud Names Rolls Royce Cullinan as His Dream Car to Buy With His Next Contract

Nov 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) waves to fans as he runs off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals against at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

CJ Stroud has seen a meteoric rise in his rookie year under the Houston Texans hood. He made waves on the football field, cementing his spot as one of the top-tier quarterbacks in the league. Embracing the limelight with his team, Stroud recently shared his dream list for the future contracts that might be headed his way.

CJ Stroud in his time on the ‘Boardroom’ podcast with Chase B let the fans in on his dream car. Talking about the aspirations associated with his upcoming contracts, Stroud discussed his dream car going forward with his career. When asked about his dream ride, Stroud’s choice was the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. This displayed his preference for luxury and grandiosity as a car no less than a gem to own. In his conversation with Chase B, Stroud mentioned his choice of the car, simply saying, “Probably Cullinan.”

The Cullinan is a full-sized luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV), named after Cullinan Diamond, the largest rough-quality gem ever discovered. The car is positioned above the Ghost and Phantom in Rolls Royce’s prestigious lineup. It boasts a starting price of around a staggering $325,000 in the United States. The car is expected to see an eventual transition to an all-electric lineup by 2030.

CJ Stroud’s Impressive Rookie Contract

CJ Stroud has displayed great skills and fortitude in his rookie year. He has also made it to the MVP discussions, mainly accorded to his contribution to the team that helped the Texans regain lost glory to some extent. The earlier discussion was followed by his preference of driving the car himself, rather than keeping a driver. He said, “I’m driving myself, yeah. For sure sometimes get a driver though… for them long nights.”

Stroud is currently on a four-year, $36.3 million fully guaranteed rookie contract with the Texans, with a $23.38 million signing bonus. So he has more than enough for the Cullinan and even a driver whenever he needs one. He has also proven his worth extremely well in the season, garnering appreciation from legends like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Interestingly, he also credits Tom Brady for being a force behind his success.

The 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds hails from Ohio State and was drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. His first impression has been nothing short of remarkable, amassing 3,266 yards and 19 touchdowns in his rookie year. He is currently in the 8th position (QBR per ESPN) and also boasts a completion rate of 63.7 percent. His recent performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars saw a tremendous display with a 72.2 percent completion rate and 2 touchdowns.

The Houston Texans are 6-5 in the season, considerably up from the 3-13-1 record in 2022. Additionally, they had considerable struggles spending a year without Deshaun Watson, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns. However, Stroud’s induction has set a new wave for the team, showing considerable improvement and a promising future ahead.