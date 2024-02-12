As the Kansas City Chiefs‘ prep for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas was going in full swing, kicker Harrison Butker wasn’t just focused on football; he was also spotlighting a unique off-field endeavor. Butker’s interests extend beyond the field into the world of fashion, specifically menswear, with his deep Catholic faith and his fame for his precision on the field. Shepherd’s, a men’s suit company that weaves Catholic virtues into the very fabric of its business model, was launched by Butker along with co-founders Nathan Price, Chris Cottrell, and Austin Wright.

Recently, the three-time Super Bowl champ teamed up with Catholics on dignified men’s fashion. During their chat with ChurchPOP, Chris Cottrell and Nathan Price gave us the lowdown on how Shepherd’s came to be. It’s like they’ve crafted this special spot in the fashion world with their made-to-measure experience, making sure everyone gets something that’s just right for them.

Cottrell had nothing but praise for Harrison Butker jumping on board as a co-founder. “Harrison is obviously a great athlete, but he fits so well into being a cofounder of Shepherd’s because we all believe in elevating society,” he expressed. As it turns out, they are all deeply committed to their faith and it’s what got them all on the same page from the start.

Harrison Butker was super clear about it, saying, “Our Catholic faith is at the heart of everything we’re doing here.” It’s not just about making suits; it’s about weaving their beliefs into the very core of Shepherd’s. Nathan Price was on the same page, pointing out that looking sharp is not just about personal style—it’s about showing respect for yourself and everyone around you. It’s like saying you value every person’s dignity without even speaking a word.

Harrison Butker’s Journey

Growing up with a Catholic background, Butker found himself drifting away from the church, feeling disconnected during Mass. This led him to a spiritual exploration, where he even considered converting to Islam, searching for a connection that felt missing. However, he later rediscovered his faith as a Catholic.

How he carries himself on and off the field is a portrayal of his practice of Catholicism, which is not a private affair. Even during the craziest games, Butker’s faith is front and center. You’ll catch him saying the rosary on the sidelines, which is pretty cool because it’s like his way of staying centered when everything else is going a hundred miles an hour. And then there’s this special piece he wears every game—a scapular.

Last season was a tough one for Butker. He got hit with a brutal injury that put him to the test. But through that whole ordeal, he learned about letting go, trusting the process, and just being humble. As he faced critical moments, like the pivotal kick in Super Bowl LVII, it wasn’t just his physical training that he relied on but also his spiritual resilience.

A vivid example of how athletes can leverage their platform for positive change by embodying values that go beyond their sports achievements can very well be seen in Butker’s involvement with Shepherd’s.