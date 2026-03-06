Derek Carr Says the Raiders Are Blundering With the Maxx Crosby Situation

A year ago, if someone had told Raiders fans that Maxx Crosby would be borderline forcing a move out of Vegas, they’d have been shell-shocked. After all, he has always portrayed a ‘Raider for life’ attitude since being drafted in 2019. But as things stand, Maxx Crosby’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders is nearing its end.

Advertisement

Reports around the league suggest the star defensive end is likely to be moved as the franchise prepares for a major reset. With the Raiders holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the expectation is that they will select quarterback Fernando Mendoza and begin a full rebuild. In that scenario, trading Crosby could bring back the draft capital needed to accelerate the overhaul with their new centrepiece.

Per reports, three factors have largely driven this unthinkable Crosby exit.

First, there is the rebuild timeline. Crosby will turn 29 this August, and some around the league believe his prime may not align with a multi-year rebuild in Las Vegas. Second is the financial angle. Moving Crosby would free up over $30 million in cap space for 2026, giving the Raiders additional flexibility to reshape their roster.

Third is the potential trade haul. Considering how Maxx Crosby remains one of the league’s most disruptive defenders, insiders believe the Raiders are guaranteed to command at least two first-round picks in a potential deal.

Unsurprisingly, several contenders have already been linked to him, with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys being prominent among the teams said to be monitoring the DE’s situation closely.

Considering the interest and the reasons listed, the Raiders front office may see a Maxx Crosby trade as a strategic move, but former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr believes the team is making a major mistake.

Speaking on his podcast, Carr didn’t hide his disbelief at the possibility of Crosby being traded.

“The Raiders have one of, if not the best overall defensive lineman playing the run, playing the pass, disruptive, motor, everything, aura, leader, heart and soul of the team,” he said. Hence for the former Vegas QB, the impact of losing Crosby would extend far beyond the stat sheet.

“As soon as Max leaves your building, if you trade him … there’s not only a hole in leadership. There’s not only a hole in your heart and your soul of your football team. There’s a hole in your effort. There’s a hole in your accountability,” he explained.

Carr also pointed out that, contrary to the general belief, Maxx Crosby’s contract is not even a problem. “He’s also on a really nice contract. So you just gave it to him … and you’re going to ship him out?” Hence for the NFL icon, this trade by the Raiders, if executed, simply doesn’t make football sense.

“And so this is my long-winded version of why I think it’s a bad choice. I didn’t think I’d have to explain that,” he added.

: Raiders legend Derek Carr says trading Maxx Crosby would be a terrible idea for the team. “You can’t trade him. He’s one of the best if not the best in the league. You’re not just losing a defensive end if you trade him. You’re losing your team.” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/FIS63jlFhs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2026

Carr’s perspective really carries weight given his history with the franchise. As the Raiders’ longtime quarterback, he spent years alongside Maxx Crosby and witnessed firsthand how central the defensive end has become to the team’s identity.

But all of this gets relegated to the back bench when the relationship between Crosby and the front office has reportedly become strained.

The tension between the two sides dates back to late in the 2025 season when the Raiders placed him on injured reserve with a knee issue.

Crosby reportedly believed he was healthy enough to play and interpreted the move as part of a tanking strategy to secure the top pick. Since then, there have been persistent reports that he has grown frustrated with the organization’s cycle of rebuilding.

Moreover, from a project-building perspective, letting Maxx Crosby go while drafting Mendoza is the equivalent of one step forward and two steps backwards. Considering even a Raiders legend like Carr is calling the team out for this chain of thought, safe to say, Tom Brady & Co. have a lot of thinking to do.