“Keep Em Drunk!”: Alcohol Aficionados React After Tennessee Titans Add Special Feature In Their New Stadium

Tennessee Titans announce new Nissan stadium. Picture taken from: President and CEO of Tennessee Titans, Burke Nihill speaks during the groundbreaking event at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, Governor Bill Lee, and Mayor Freddie O’Connell celebrated the start of construction for the new Nissan Stadium with over 700 community members on February 29th. The new stadium is scheduled to be finished by 2027 and is expected to take game day experience to a whole new level. Of course, the design of their stadium is groundbreaking, however, a notable aspect of this ambitious project is its $2.1 billion budget.

Advertisement

According to Fox’s Jill Jelnick, the picturesque event showcased plans for a huge rooftop bar, covering around 70,000 square feet, with the goal of becoming the biggest rooftop bar in the US. The most interesting part of the announcement is that it coincides with Titans fans being named the “drunkest” in the NFL in 2023. They boasted an average blood alcohol content of 0.093, per Vinepair.

Advertisement

That being said, the Nashville residents and NFL fans shared their thoughts on the stadium in the comments of a post by Whiskey Riff. Hilarious, they are!

One fan humorously endorsed the notion, stating, “Keep ’em drunk! The American way.” Another took a light-hearted jab, saying, “Good news. Everyone will have a place to drink after the Titans lose the game.” Amid the excitement, there were some fans who urged Titan’s ownership to prioritize the team’s performance. On top of it all, one of the fans proudly anticipated a rooftop bar filled with “warlock-looking cowgirls” during games.

The President and CEO of Tennessee Titans, Burke Nihill, conveyed the importance of the new stadium and its connection to the fans and community in a statement, released on the Leap Day. He described the new stadium as a symbol of the city and state’s character, soul, diversity, and boldness.

All About the Tennessee Titans’ New Stadium

Tennessee Titans’ new stadium, which is located on the eastern side of Nashville, where the Nissan Stadium is situated, will be a closed structure for almost 55,000 to 60,000 fans. It would cover 1.75 million square feet and have a 30-year rental agreement, ensuring the team’s future. In addition to the Titans and TSU football games, the ownership hopes to draw significant events such as Super Bowls, Final Fours, College Football Playoffs, and WrestleMania to their new stadium.

Advertisement

The new stadium would join esteemed venues such as the Caesars Superdome, Lucas Oil Stadium, and Hard Rock Stadium, becoming the fourth NFL venue client for Sodexo Live. The partnership would also strengthen Sodexo Live’s presence in the important Nashville market, per Tennessee Titans.

The $2.1 billion budgeted enclosed stadium is designed by Manica and will be built by Turner and AECOM Hunt. It would cover the current Nissan Stadium parking lots as well. The cutting-edge design would feature a circular-shaped ETFE translucent roof, with sightlines to the field 38% closer than its current state.

The exterior terraces and porches are set to offer a panoramic view of the city. It would even have a 12,000-square-foot community area that can be rented all year round. Safe to say that the fans would indeed have an exceptional experience.