“Keep On Chopping Wood”: As Broncos Train Goes Astray, Jerry Jeudy Gets Warned By Chad Johnson For His Complaints On Russell Wilson 

Jerry Jeudy had a recap of his subpar season last year, something he did not anticipate with Russell Wilson and Sean Payton as part of his team. He had a lot of frustration to vent as he replied to Stephen A. Smith. However, according to NFL legend Chad Johnson, pointing fingers is only leading to more harm.

In the latest episode of ‘NightCap’ with Shannon Sharpe, Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson had some valuable pieces of advice for the 24-year-old WR. This was in relation to his Broncos journey, which seems to have come to a halt with speculations of being traded off.

Chad Johnson Warns Jerry Jeudy of Pointing Fingers at Broncos

The former wide receiver made a point to warn Jerry Jeudy during his appearance on the ‘Nightcap’ show with Shannon Sharpe. He started by expressing his appreciation for the WR, calling him ‘my dude’. Then, he admitted that Jerry Jeudy was caught up in a tough situation. He also sent a warning to Jeudy after the WR complained about having to rely on Russell Wilson and the struggling offense.

“All I need from him is to put his head down and keep on chopping the wood, keep on chopping the wood. Because you are in a situation that you can’t win, it’s an unwinnable situation. Put your head down, put the dreads back in the ponytail and just go to work.”

Furthermore, Johnson tried to explain his point of view by asking Jeudy to refrain from becoming the subject of any debate. He advised him to be the change rather than waiting for it, saying,

“Don’t even give him no bullet to boil material. Don’t give him nothing else to talk about you or the situation. Make the most of it and if the situation is going to change, I need you to be the reason the situation changes.”

Jerry Jeudy, in his conversation with Steve Smith, acknowledged that the Broncos have digested many losses. However, his focus remained on his performance as he expressed his own expectations. Additionally, he acknowledged the expectations of the people who know him as a first-round pick.

Drifting away from this, Jeudy talked about how he thinks a lot goes into making a receiver successful in a team. This includes the quarterback and the line, which, according to him, have eclipsed his success with the team’s underperformance.

Indianapolis Colts Expresses Interest in Trading For Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has become the subject of trading negotiations between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, per AtoZ Sports. This isn’t the first time a trading negotiation has been initiated by the Colts with respect to their wide receiver. According to the report, this isn’t the Colts’ first attempt to trade for Jeudy; it’s their third.

There are plenty of trade rumors surrounding Jeudy, as the Broncos struggle to maintain their footing. Meanwhile, the Colts are in dire need of a wide receiver like Jeudy to enhance their offense. As the Orange Crush’s attempt to make the playoffs with Sean Payton and Russell Wilson seems to be falling apart, it could bring significant changes to the roster next year. What is your take on the entire situation?