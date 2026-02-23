Kenneth Walker III In Line for James Cook-Type Deal as Cowboys Reach $16-Million Agreement With Javonte Williams

It wasn’t long ago that the running back position was facing a bit of an existential crisis in the National Football League, as teams repeatedly argued against investing heavily in a position that has such a short lifespan. Thankfully, the tides seem to have officially turned, given the recent production and subsequent deals that have seen everyone from Saquon Barkley to Javonte Williams be paid handsomely.

Advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys just announced a $24-million, three-year deal with Williams that will make him the 12th-highest-paid back in the league after the former Carolina Tar Heel managed to generate the ninth-most rushing yards of any RB in 2025. The bulk of the contract, $16 million to be precise, will be guaranteed, making Williams the de facto face of the Cowboys’ run game until he is 28 years old.

Dallas and free-agent-to-be RB Javonte Williams reached agreement on a three-year contract that includes $16 million in guaranteed money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2026

Of course, that deal will likely pale in comparison to the one that figures to come Kenneth Walker III‘s way in a few weeks. The reigning Super Bowl MVP, who is 25 years old and coming off a regular season in which he sported a healthy average of 4.65 yards per carry, will be the belle of the ball come free agency.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Brendon Nelson, the championship performance couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for Walker. “He’s got to get his,” Nelson wrote.

“This is his one real chance to secure his future… James Cook might be the correct comparison at this point. Extended by Buffalo last year to a four-year, $46-million contract, Cook picked up back-to-back Pro Bowls before getting paid… He also had a big postseason run in 2024. I think we’re about there.”

Even though he hasn’t produced anywhere near the same amount of touchdowns as Cook, when you factor in that Walker is a few years younger, and that there’s always room for a potential out on a new contract after one or two years post signing, it seems safe to suggest that he’s more than capable of securing a deal that is lucrative enough to make him a top-five running back in terms of pay.

Walker’s injury history does suggest that he’ll need a solid backfield mate to keep him fresh, but when a guy like Rhamondre Stevenson is able to secure a $36-million deal for missing multiple games and averaging less than four yards per carry, it’s hard to justify paying him less.

After all, it’s never cheap to sign the reigning Super Bowl MVP, so expect him to only field offers from teams that are looking to compete or that have a healthy amount of cap space to work with.