Kevin Clark Believes Daniel Jones is a Top Five ‘Crushed it’ Candidate in the Entire NFL

Daniel Jones has had a somewhat irregular career so far. He has had bursts of great moments of play and some huge lows on the gridiron. As he continues to play for the New York Giants, he has been an inconsistent performer and Kevin Ryan definitely thinks so. While he was on the Green Light Podcast, he spoke about the kind of player Daniel Jones has been so far and he wasn’t very kind about it.

Advertisement

While on the podcast, Clark took a sarcastic shot at Jones. He said, “Daniel Jones is a top five ‘crushed it’ candidate in the entire NFL. He was never very good and he’s gonna leave this game with $100 million.”

His basic implication was that Jones hadn’t performed well and still earned a hefty contract. With others on the podcast, Clark speculated that while Jones might not have a great career, he will leave with an upward of $100 million. While Clark’s words might be harsh, there is some truth to his words.

The QB’s 2023 season was nothing to write home about. In the 6 games that he played, he only had 2 touchdown passes, a yard average of 151.5 per game. Moreover, he also had 6 interceptions in 6 games. His passer rate for 2023 has been down in the dumps at 70.5. He could’ve picked his season up in the later games, but unfortunately, his season was cut short with an ACL tear.

Even before the tear, his inconsistency remained consistent. However, despite such an abysmal season, the QB claims that the No.1 spot undoubtedly remains his own.

Daniel Jones is Confident About the 2024 Season

While his performance in the last season has come under a lot of scrutiny, Jones remains very confident in his abilities. Per CBS Sports, Jones does not doubt that he will be playing game one against the Vikings during week 1. Even though he is recovering from a torn ACL, the player has full faith in his progress.

While it’s great that the QB is making great strides in training camp, this season is going to be all about Jones making a comeback. He needs to prove his worth as a starting QB and justify the hefty contract he gets from the Giants. In many ways, this season is going to be the deciding point for Jones’ future prospects as a quarterback.