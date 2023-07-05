“I’d Compare Him to Joe Burrow & Matt Ryan”: Former Cardinals RB Beanie Wells Showers Praise on C.J Stroud

Apr 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; From left to right, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud (left), second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Texans linebacker Will Anderson Jr., third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, pose for a photo at a press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

When the 2023 NFL Draft was taking shape, the name CJ Stroud was on the wishlist of many teams. The youngster made quite an impression during that time. Eventually, he ended up with the Houston Texans as the second overall pick in the Draft. It’s clear that Stroud’s skills and potential as a top prospect in the draft were recognized by the Texans which led to his early selection.

Standing tall at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Stroud’s size for the QB position is a bit unorthodox. Despite this, his athleticism compensates for it, enabling him to extend plays and utilize his legs effectively. During his time at Ohio State, Stroud posted impressive stats that garnered attention. His performances have drawn comparisons to notable NFL quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow and Matt Ryan. The similarities in their playing styles and potential suggest a promising future for Stroud in the NFL.

Beanie Wells Draws Parallels Between CJ Stroud and Successful NFL Quarterbacks

Beanie Wells, the former OSU and Arizona Cardinal RB recently spoke highly of CJ Stroud, comparing him to some massive names in the league. During an appearance on the ‘Time to Schein‘ with Adam Schein, Wells had no hesitation in comparing CJ to the likes of Joe Burrow and Matt Ryan, even when the young QB is yet to make his NFL debut.

“How do you think, C.J. Stroud’s game would translate right away to the NFL?” Adam asked Beanie. “I’d compare him to Joe Burrow and Matt Ryan.”

Wells also continued to talk about CJ Stroud except for drawing the comparisons. He talked about his strategy on the field, saying, “He’s a guy who doesn’t like to get out of the pockets unless he has to. He makes all the right drills very accurately and is very consistent.”

While some might find Beanie’s comparison a bit far-fetched, it is true that Stroud has delivered consistently at college level and is expected to do well in on the biggest as well.

CJ Stroud’s College Performance and Comparison to Joe Burrow

Although CJ Stroud is yet to make his debut in the NFL, the QB has already captured the attention of various suitors with his exemplary stats. As the starting QB for the Ohio State Buckeyes for two years, Stroud accumulated an impressive 8,123 passing yards, along with 85 touchdowns and a mere 12 interceptions. Moreover, Stroud boasted an impressive completion percentage of 69.30% during his time at Ohio State.

As far as Joe Burrow‘s college stats are concerned, during his stint as LSU’s starting quarterback, the QB amassed 8,852 passing yards, 78 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions. However, Burrow’s completion percentage of 68.80% over those two seasons falls slightly below Stroud’s stats.

While it remains to be seen how C.J. Stroud will fare in the NFL, his college stats and comparisons to accomplished quarterbacks like Joe Burrow provide early indications of what the NFL fans can expect from him.