“This Guy Never Runs the Line On the Paper”: Alex Smith Once Credited Andy Reid For Making Travis Kelce a Success

There is something different about the dynamics in the Chiefs locker room which evidently translates really well on the field, and as Alex Smith pointed out in 2023, it all starts with Andy Reid. One of the best bonds in the team as he recalled is the one between the head coach and Travis Kelce, who is as impulsive of a player as it can get.

Andy Reid is clearly different than many other coaches in the league as one of his signature styles is giving a degree of creative freedom to his veteran and accomplished players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones. This tactic once again came in handy for the Chiefs in the 2023 season when their offense was struggling with their passing game but they still ended up with a Super Bowl win.

In his chat at Sirius XM in November 2023, Alex Smith was typically focused on how Andy Reid’s approach has made Kelce blossom into one of the best TEs of all time.

“I don’t think he could have gone into a better place than with Andy Reid,” Smith said. “To talk about a guy who got him, understood him, all that was Travis Kelce and that he is and lets him be him. One of the amazing things about Andy Reid is like he doesn’t try to put guys in a box. He never tries to squash Travis’ personality, on and off the field.”

The main reason behind the former Chiefs QB’s argument was Travis Kelce’s unplanned route running which is something not many coaches in the league like to tolerate. That said, Smith was appreciative of Kelce’s instincts, “The creativity and the improvisation that Travis plays with like this guy never runs the line on the paper.”

Despite it all, Reid was clever to weave a marriage of players that complemented each other in clutch situations, thus helping them become the best playoff team in the league.

Alex Smith Lauded Travis Kelce’s Football IQ

Before Patrick Mahomes came into the picture, Alex Smith shared the locker room with Travis Kelce for five seasons. Enough for him to comment on the playing style of the TE.

“He’s a guy that used to play the quarterback position so I think that really helps him,” Smith explained. “He constantly has such great vision and understanding of the play and how to combat it. Look at some of these routes, like some of them are horrible. And again as a quarterback, there were times like he’s supposed to break out and he doesn’t, but he’s open.”

Smith certainly admires how Kelce breaks the robotic chain of a play, making it difficult for opponents to cover him at all times, which is something Patrick Mahomes is now taking full advantage of.