Sister Mia Lets It Known That Patrick Mahomes Isn’t the Only Athlete in the Family

The Mahomes clan seems to have sports running in its blood! While Patrick Mahomes has become synonymous with the NFL, his half-sister has embarked on her journey in tennis.

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick and Mia, shared some adorable pictures of her daughter’s tennis tournament on social media. The single mother posted a photo of Mia with her friend on her Instagram story, captioning it “Tennis tournament day!!”

Randi posted another snapshot on X, showing Mia in action during a tennis match, with the caption “Tennis day!! Let’s go Mia”

While football would undeniably be the talk of the house in the Mahomes family, Mia has been trying her hand at multiple sports in school. Apart from tennis, the 13-year-old also plays softball, volleyball, and basketball. However, it seems that tennis is what has caught Mia’s interest at the moment, and Randi had expressed her hopes that it would be “Mia’s sport” in an earlier post.

Despite being 16 years older than his half-sister, Patrick Mahomes is very close with Mia. Randi previously shared how the two stay in touch and how her son and wife, Brittany, continuously check on her, according to People.

Notably, the rising tennis star is often seen at Chiefs’ games, but Mia prefers not to flaunt her connection with her star quarterback brother.

Mia keeps connection with Patrick Mahomes private

When you’re the family member of a three-time Super Bowl MVP, fame is hard to dodge. However, young Mia is doing her best to keep her life under wraps and even denies being related to the Kansas City quarterback in school!

Randi shed light on this aspect of her daughter’s persona on Kent Hance’s podcast back in May. She revealed that Mia had a photograph in her locker with Mahomes, Brittany, and her brother Jackson. However, when asked about the star-studded photograph, the 13-year-old has the perfect answer!

“She has a picture of Patrick in her locker at school. Patrick, and Jackson, and Brittany in her locker and she’s like, I just tell people I take pictures with them. I don’t really know them. Like, you know, because she wants to keep it private.”

While Mia likes to keep her life private and away from the hubbub of media, she made quite a few memorable moments last year while attending Chiefs games. On her Instagram account, which is overseen by her mother, the young sportsperson has posted photos with Jason Kelce, Luka Dončić, and Taylor Swift.