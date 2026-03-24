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Internet Sleuth Finds a Deeper Connection Between Dan Orlovsky and Ty Simpson After “Best QB of the Class” Remark

Samnur Reza
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Ty Simpson and Dan Orlovsky

The 2026 QB draft class is significantly weak; there’s no denying that. In fact, Heisman-winning QB Fernando Mendoza, who also won a national title with Indiana earlier this year, has been dubbed the only surefire QB to go in the first round by several mock drafts. However, former QB Dan Orlovsky thinks that’s a mistake, arguing that it’s Ty Simpson who is the best QB of this draft class.

Simpson has been projected to go mid-to-late in the first round, with teams like the Jets (No. 16) and Steelers (No. 21) seen as favorites to pick him. That still might be a bit high for him, as he has had limited experience for a top prospect (just 15 starts), has struggled under pressure, and hasn’t shown elite accuracy. Yet, this is where Orlovsky disagrees.

During a segment on Get Up, Orlovsky said, “I think Ty Simpson is QB1. I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class. He’s phenomenal down in the red zone. When you watch him, when I watch him, I see so much of Brock Purdy.” That strong endorsement has naturally caught the attention of fans, and one might have figured out why Orlovsky is so high on Simpson.

According to X user, ATLNiner, it all ties back to Orlovsky and Simpson sharing the same agency, CAA.

Mendoza, meanwhile, is represented by Excel Sports Management, which is often viewed as a major competitor to CAA. It gets even more interesting, as former GM Mike Tannenbaum, who backed Dan Orlovsky’s take on X, is also represented by CAA, specifically its CAA Speakers division.

It gets even weirder that just a few weeks ago, Orlovsky picked Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love as the best player in this draft over Mendoza. And if you haven’t guessed it already, Love is represented by CAA as well.

All said, this is still more speculation than fact. Orlovsky’s take could also be the result of a slow news day and the usual cycle of hot takes for views. Almost every outlet leans into that at times.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

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Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. Samnur now diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and the NCAA. He considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1500 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over two years ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring (New Game +6).

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