Deion Sanders Jr. Says Texas Tech Fans’ Throwing Shenanigans Could’ve Landed Players in Hospital; “It Got Hectic”

The Colorado Buffaloes were decidedly not a fan of Texas Tech’s tortilla-throwing tradition. Perhaps it had something to do with the fact that the at-home crowd did not throw just tortillas at the players during the Texas Tech vs Colorado Buffaloes matchup. Deion Sanders Jr. revealed that it even became dangerous for players on the field.

According to some theories, the tradition began to make things safer for the players. When students were unable to throw soda lids onto the field as they once did, they started tossing tortillas instead. But apparently, the Red Raiders fans at the Colorado game didn’t care much for player safety as they threw all sorts of things on the field.

Appearing on the Zero 2 Sixty show, Sanders Jr. revealed that the home crowd’s antics could’ve put someone in the hospital:

“It just got hectic…Half of the things they threw on the field would’ve connected with somebody and people would’ve went to the hospital. People would’ve had concussions.”

He revealed that while the throwing began with flour tortillas, the crowd soon started throwing things like “half-full beer cans,” “vapes,” and also “water bottles.”

Red Raiders fans are known to make things hard for the visiting team, but they really brought out the big guns against Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes.

As the objects being thrown escalated to water bottles, Sanders complained to officials, and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire got on a microphone to plead with home fans to stop throwing things on the field.