‘Kevin Stefanski Will Get a Job Instantly’: CBS Analyst Weighs In on Former Browns HC Being a Hot Commodity in the NFL

Most coach firings are bad news for fanbases, but not when it’s Kevin Stefanski. His exit from the Browns made Cleveland fans happy due to the belief that he had underperformed offensively over the last two years. The former head honcho also drew criticism for his support of the Deshaun Watson trade. That said, what feels like a win for Browns fans also appears to be a win for other fanbases.

Advertisement

Several franchises now have a chance to pursue the two-time NFL Coach of the Year. And let’s not forget, Stefanski managed to drag an unstable franchise to the playoffs twice, despite cycling through 13 starting quarterbacks and enduring one of the most damaging roster decisions in league history.

It is no surprise, then, that at least six teams are expected to either interview or seriously consider him, including the Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and the New York Giants, where fresh vacancies have emerged. And analyst Pete Prisco says one of these teams will snap him up quickly.

“If Kevin Stefanski hits the market, the Giants will be the first call they make. I think he’ll get a job like that, instantly,” he said via NFL on CBS.

Prisco further made the case for Stefanski’s candidacy by revealing that, unlike the general belief, the former Browns head coach never wanted the Deshaun Watson trade in the first place.

Instead, Stefanski was “saddled” with Watson. He was forced to design offenses around a quarterback who was suspended, injured, or unavailable for much of the past four seasons, all while GM Berry hemorrhaged draft capital and flexibility.

That said, let’s also not forget that Stefanski’s firing was fair, too. Because 8 total wins in the last two seasons will get any coach fired in the NFL. Even more so, when an attacking-minded coach struggles to make the offense run while having Myles Garrett spearheading the defense.

But as Prisco said, around the league, those numbers are often viewed through the lens of circumstance rather than incompetence. QB instability, historic contractual baggage, and front-office decisions outside his control have softened how peers and decision-makers evaluate his record. Which is why Stefanski has quickly emerged as one of the most attractive names in a hiring cycle with multiple openings.

And as things stand, among the teams interested, New York appears to stand out… not just because of the timing, but because of fit. Even Prisco made that clear when comparing situations. “If I were him and I could get the Giants job and I could get a chance to have Jackson Dart instead of what he has there in Cleveland, I’m out,” he said.

Wow: Browns’ former HC Kevin Stefanski reportedly never wanted to make the trade for Deshaun Watson, according to CBS’s Pete Prisco. “From what I was told, he didn’t want that trade made.” Stefanski is the biggest free agent this offseason.pic.twitter.com/jYJpP4VTxn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 6, 2026

As it’s turned out, the CBS analyst’s hypothetical has already gained real-world traction. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart offered glowing praise for Stefanski on Monday, recalling positive interactions during the draft process and calling him “a really good coach,” particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

For a franchise like the Giants that finished 3-14 and has prioritized the development of Jaxson Dart as the centerpiece, Stefanski’s resume checks obvious boxes. He’s known as a quarterback-friendly coach, has experience stabilizing chaos, and has proven he can win when circumstances align.

So while Cleveland moves on, the rest of the league seems ready to move toward Kevin Stefanski. As Prisco bluntly put it, now that he is out, there is no shortage of doors opening.