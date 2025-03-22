mobile app bar

RGIII Explains Why the Giants Signing Jameis Winston Makes Perfect Sense

Alex Murray
Published

The New York Giants looked poised to let Aaron Rodgers dictate their quarterback decisions in 2025, even if he didn’t end up on the team. However, they changed that narrative on Friday by making a proactive move, signing veteran Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal.

The Giants made this surprising move mere hours after reports dropped that Rodgers was in Pittsburgh at the Steelers facility on Friday afternoon. He always seemed to be leaning more toward the competitive Steelers rather than the rebuilding Giants as well. So, adding Winston to a quarterback room that previously only included Tommy DeVito was a necessary move, as New York’s pursuit of Rodgers now appears to have been in vain.

But that doesn’t mean Winston will be their starter in 2025. The Giants still hold the No. 3 pick, and one of the top two QB prospects will likely be available for them. Whether or not they draft a QB, adding a veteran at the position was a smart move. Some may not see the vision behind it, but Robert Griffin III certainly does.

“The Giants signing Jameis Winston to a 2-year deal for $8 Million gives them the FLEXIBILITY OF A GYMNAST if they draft Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or no one at QB. Don’t have to rush the young QB into action if he isn’t ready and can roll with Jameis if the QB you want isn’t there,” RGIII tweeted.

Griffin has been far from on fire with his takes lately (see: Jackie Robinson), but this one hits the mark. With Winston there, the Giants have a proven veteran passer that has shown a willingness to do whatever the team needs from him. Winston also knows he’s not a franchise QB anymore.

The 31-year-old was just 2-5 as a starter last year. However, those two wins came against playoff teams with 10+ wins. Winston can still sling the rock — you just have to understand that you’re going to have to take the good with the bad. In his seven starts, he averaged nearly 300 yards per game passing, but his 12 TDs were matched by 12 INTs.

There are a few scenarios that could come to fruition here in New York.

  • One option is for the Giants to start Winston in 2025 and prepare for the stronger 2026 QB draft class, selecting the best player available at No. 3—likely Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.
  • Another is that they draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 3, and allow that prospect to compete with Winston for the Week 1 starting job.
  • If they draft a QB high, they could also hand the youngster the reins right away, utilizing Winston as the backup and mentor rather than a competitor for the starting job. Winston could always come in if the rookie struggles.

Starving Giants fans on Twitter agreed with RG3, and you can’t really blame them. They’ve been waiting all spring for something remotely positive to come out on Big Blue.

Jameis Winston isn’t going to lead the Giants to the playoffs in 2025. However, signing him, and for so cheap, gives them plenty of flexibility at the position, especially since he can transition from starter to backup without issue.

Alex Murray

Alex Murray has been active in the sport media industry since his graduation from the prestigious RTA School of Media at TMU (formerly Ryerson University) in downtown Toronto. He has had a specific focus and interest on all things football and NFL, which stems from his father, who imbued him with a love of football and the NFL over all other sports at a young age. Alex even played football up until his freshman year of college, when he realized that he would find more success writing about rather than playing the sport. Alex has written for a variety of sports media outlets, including theScore, FanSided, FantasyPros, GiveMeSport, and more.

