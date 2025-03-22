RGIII Explains Why the Giants Signing Jameis Winston Makes Perfect Sense

The New York Giants looked poised to let Aaron Rodgers dictate their quarterback decisions in 2025, even if he didn’t end up on the team. However, they changed that narrative on Friday by making a proactive move, signing veteran Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal.

Advertisement

The Giants made this surprising move mere hours after reports dropped that Rodgers was in Pittsburgh at the Steelers facility on Friday afternoon. He always seemed to be leaning more toward the competitive Steelers rather than the rebuilding Giants as well. So, adding Winston to a quarterback room that previously only included Tommy DeVito was a necessary move, as New York’s pursuit of Rodgers now appears to have been in vain.

But that doesn’t mean Winston will be their starter in 2025. The Giants still hold the No. 3 pick, and one of the top two QB prospects will likely be available for them. Whether or not they draft a QB, adding a veteran at the position was a smart move. Some may not see the vision behind it, but Robert Griffin III certainly does.

“The Giants signing Jameis Winston to a 2-year deal for $8 Million gives them the FLEXIBILITY OF A GYMNAST if they draft Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or no one at QB. Don’t have to rush the young QB into action if he isn’t ready and can roll with Jameis if the QB you want isn’t there,” RGIII tweeted.

The Giants signing Jameis Winston to a 2 year deal for $8 Million gives them the FLEXIBILITY OF A GYMNAST if they draft Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders or no one at QB. Don’t have to rush the young QB into action if he isn’t ready and can roll with Jameis if the QB you want isn’t there — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 22, 2025

Griffin has been far from on fire with his takes lately (see: Jackie Robinson), but this one hits the mark. With Winston there, the Giants have a proven veteran passer that has shown a willingness to do whatever the team needs from him. Winston also knows he’s not a franchise QB anymore.

The 31-year-old was just 2-5 as a starter last year. However, those two wins came against playoff teams with 10+ wins. Winston can still sling the rock — you just have to understand that you’re going to have to take the good with the bad. In his seven starts, he averaged nearly 300 yards per game passing, but his 12 TDs were matched by 12 INTs.

There are a few scenarios that could come to fruition here in New York.

One option is for the Giants to start Winston in 2025 and prepare for the stronger 2026 QB draft class, selecting the best player available at No. 3—likely Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter.

Another is that they draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 3, and allow that prospect to compete with Winston for the Week 1 starting job.

If they draft a QB high, they could also hand the youngster the reins right away, utilizing Winston as the backup and mentor rather than a competitor for the starting job. Winston could always come in if the rookie struggles.

Starving Giants fans on Twitter agreed with RG3, and you can’t really blame them. They’ve been waiting all spring for something remotely positive to come out on Big Blue.

Agreed! Very smart move! Too many young QBs are rushed into the starting position thus doing a massive disservice to there growth and career in the NFL. I’m hoping they do draft a QB either in the 1st or 2nd round. This is a great look for them 🫡 — ThePhenomenalAV (@ThePhenomenalAV) March 22, 2025

He's exacy what this fanbase needs right now — Larry Hotdogs (@LarryHotdogs) March 22, 2025

Yup, as a Giants fan, I love the move—and I’ve always liked Jameis both as a human and a player. No pressure on him here, just a great spot to prove the doubters wrong and bring some good energy to the locker room! Welcome @Jaboowins — AP 🇺🇸 (@arpan331) March 22, 2025

Giants should draft Jeanty immediately. Him and Nabers cornerstones of your franchise on offense . Beef up defense with veterans and rock — The Truth (@DAT__TRUTH) March 22, 2025

Jameis Winston isn’t going to lead the Giants to the playoffs in 2025. However, signing him, and for so cheap, gives them plenty of flexibility at the position, especially since he can transition from starter to backup without issue.