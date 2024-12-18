mobile app bar

“Kirk Cousins is Way Overrated…”: Skip Bayless’ Hot Take Ages Well After Falcons Bench $180M Quarterback

Braden Ramsey
Published

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to throw against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to throw against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins this offseason, most analysts projected they’d become a Super Bowl contender. Those predictions have fallen flat. The Falcons barely escaped against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-11) on Monday Night Football in Week 15. This narrow victory was the fifth straight game in which Cousins played poorly. Now, he has been benched and Skip Bayless had seen it coming way back.

Atlanta is starting first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. as their quarterback next week against the New York Giants, revealed FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz. Nobody, except Bayless, anticipated that Cousins would flop with the Falcons so badly.

During this offseason, Skip had said that he could not understand the NFL’s affinity for Cousins, calling him “way overrated”.

Cousins may not rival Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, but he has been a solid quarterback for a long time. And Bayless has been there, putting him under scrutiny at every step.

Bayless has never been fond of Cousins

Cousins has the sixth-most career earnings in NFL history. He signed the league’s first-ever fully guaranteed contract when he joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. Later that year, Bayless let his feelings on Cousins be known.

Earlier this season, when Cousins struggled in his first game back from a torn Achilles, Bayless didn’t relent.

There’s no denying Cousins has been a good NFL quarterback for much of his career. He has completed 66.9% of his NFL pass attempts, thrown nearly 300 touchdown passes and appeared in four Pro Bowls. However, he has been paid like a Hall of Famer despite making the playoffs only three times. His playoff record (1-3) also leaves a lot to be desired.

Bayless’ issues with Cousins aren’t primarily focused on the 13-year veteran as a person. Instead, they’re pinpointed on his insane paydays. And that argument has merit. Cousins hasn’t carried his teams deep in the postseason, but has earned money like he’s won them championships.

Bayless’ comments may not be appreciated by most, but he appears to have been right on the money on this one.

