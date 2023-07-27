Kirk Cousins Reads Aloud an Emotional Letter His Father Wrote 20 Years Ago; “Dad Thinks I Can be an All State Football Player”

Kirk Cousins has been one of the biggest super bowl challengers in the NFL in the past few years. His grit and dedication to the sport have been perfectly captured in the latest Netflix production ‘Quarterback’, which features him alongside Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. However, one particular scene of him reading his father’s letter to him aloud gave fans a glimpse of his humble beginnings.

During the scene, Cousins was reading aloud the letter that his dad Don Cousins wrote to him 20 years ago. That honest letter simply demonstrated how Kirk Cousins derived much of his sporting spirit and competitiveness from his father, and how he stood up to his father’s expectations who wanted his children to play lots of different sports.

A Letter From Dad To an Eighth-Grader Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has been a driving force for the Vikings with the likes of Justin Jefferson. The Netflix docuseries, produced by Peyton Manning, beautifully captures the behind-the-scenes of Cousins’ remarkable 2022 season. It perfectly captures how much of a family man Cousins really is and how his wife has been the brains behind everything else in his life besides football.

However, one of the unsung heroes in his career has been his dad who has always pushed Kirk through his limits. He not only made sure to polish his strengths but also made the young quarterback work on his weaknesses. Kirk’s father used to coach his son’s team and had written a note to every player including Kirk who was then in the eighth grade. Unfolding that letter from 20 years ago Cousins decided to read it aloud during one scene in the ‘Quarterback’.



He read, “Kirk, your strengths are your competitive desire, your intelligence, your attitude. You’re a leader, you’re tough. You got good skills, a hard worker. You’re accurate as a passer and you got a good sense and nose for the ball.”

“To work on,” he continues reading. “You need to be a more vocal leader. Your footwork needs to get better… Kirk, if you keep developing you could someday be an all-conference, maybe an all-state player in high school.” And there he stood at the pinnacle of football leading the Vikings every season.

With a look at his personal life and on-field performance, fans gain a deeper appreciation for the quarterback and understand the forces that drive him to succeed. The docuseries provides a well-rounded portrait of Cousins, portraying him as not only a skilled athlete but also a loving husband and dedicated son.

What Does Kirk Cousins’ Dad Do For a Living?

Kirk is now one of the most underrated players in the NFL, a fact even Patrick Mahomes couldn’t deny during an interview after the release of the docuseries. Cousins has stood the test of time and has shown that he has made his dad proud. Reading that letter as an accomplished player in the NFL was certainly a dream come true moment for him.

Kirk Cousins’ dad Don has been working as the Lead Pastor at Discovery Church in Florida since 2013 which was a year after his son got drafted in the NFL by the Washington Redskins. Don and MaryAnn Cousins have 3 kids. Kirk has an older brother, Kyle, and a younger sister Karalyne Cousins.

Beyond his football career, Kirk has embraced the role of a devoted family man alongside his wife, Julie. Together, they have two sons – Cooper Cousins, born in September 2017, and Turner Cousins, born in March 2019. The balance between football and family is evident in Kirk’s life, as he draws strength from the love and support of his wife and children.