Cam Ward’s “He’s a Dawg” Praise for Giants WR Malik Nabers Sends NFL Fans Into a Frenzy

If the top two teams (Titans, Browns) on the draft board use their picks to select a quarterback because they desperately need one, Cam Ward won’t end up with the NY Giants. And if the Giants decide to trade up, they would have to give up a lot of draft capital, which they might regret later. Even so, fans of the team are becoming more curious about Ward. They believe the Hurricanes product could be a franchise-altering talent just waiting to be taken.

Recently, that curiosity spilled over as Giants fans flooded Ward’s livestream, where he was answering questions. One viewer asked, “What do you think about Malik Nabers?”

Ward kept it short, and sweet: “He a Pro-Bowler… He’s a dawg. He catches everything.”

The clip of this interaction has since gone viral, with fan pages and media outlets running their theories. Dov Kleiman, on X, also shared the snippet, arguing, “Ward to NY would be league-altering.”

However, football fans weren’t buying into the selection, especially Ward being labeled a “league-altering” prospect. Some Giants fans also felt it was too early for such a statement, while others weren’t even convinced he’s better than Shedeur.

It seems the majority of Giants fans, and those looking in from the outside, aren’t rushing to crown Ward just yet. But the fact that he’s worked his way to the top of the draft board is intriguing and shouldn’t be taken for granted.

It was Shedeur who was widely regarded as the top selection. Now, many believe Ward has a better arm and is more ready to produce immediately at the NFL level. Although, uncertainty remains about which team will land him. The Tennessee Titans seem like the obvious choice at number one, but if they pass on him for Abdul Carter and the Browns go in a different direction, then Ward would end up in New York with Malik Nabers.

For what it’s worth, the pairing would make an instant impact on the league. In his rookie season, Nabers managed to grab 109 passes for just over 1200 yards and seven touchdowns. And that was while being thrown to by Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, and Drew Locke. Now just imagine how great he would be if he had a good quarterback throwing him the ball.

How is Shedeur being overshadowed by Ward’s draft prospects? All winter, the talk has been about Shedeur, though not always in a positive light. One headline even suggested that his father, Deion Sanders, could interfere in the draft process, something that a few teams might view as a hassle. On the other hand, Ward has shown consistency, staying out of the limelight and topping just about every stat Shedeur posted last season, all while competing in a tougher conference.

In recent draft years, however, the hyped prospect has been picked over the sure thing. Last year, it was Caleb Williams over Jayden Daniels. The year before, it was Bryce Young over CJ Stroud. Maybe draft experts are beginning to learn from their past mistakes.

We’ve seen teams regret their picks too often in recent years. Let’s hope the Titans and Browns don’t mess this one up and leave the door open for the Giants to swoop in.