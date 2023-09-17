“The Rock Could Be Our President”: Deion Sanders Feels Overwhelmed After Meeting Dwayne Johnson In Pregame Extracurriculars

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and celebrity guest picker Dwayne Johnson on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is not someone who is easily overwhelmed by a personality but when it came to Dwayne Johnson, the coach had no words left to express his feelings. Coach Prime was left in awe of the influence of the former WWE superstar so much that he even believed that The Rock could become the President if he wanted to, during his post-game press conference, via CFB on FOX.

Advertisement

After beating Colorado State in double overtime, Coach Prime appeared humbled by the challenges of the day and how he had conquered them all. But when asked about his favorite moment of the day, the coach had just a few yet powerful words to spare for Dwayne Johnson.

Deion Sanders Feels The Rock Could Be the President

Deion Sanders spent the entire Saturday morning hyping up the fans for the game and being involved in all the extracurricular activities with broadcasters and surrounded by celebrities like Lil Wayne and Dwayne Johnson. It was clearly evident how much Coach Prime admires the wrestling star turned Hollywood hunk.

Advertisement

“The Rock could be our President if he wants to be,” Coach Prime said in his post-game conference when asked about his favorite moment of the day. “And with the 390 million followers, I mean if he just asks everybody to give a dollar to the university, I think we’ll have no problems with the NIL.”

Deion Sanders appeared humble throughout his interview after the Buffs had defeated Colorado State. However, he seemed a bit overwhelmed by the thought that The Rock had come to support his program, cheering from the sidelines and hyping up the crowd in a game where rivalry was at its best.

Coach Prime Bowed Down To Dwayne Johnson In Pregame Extracurriculars

Coach Prime was surprised by the broadcasters during the Saturday morning extracurriculars, by inviting Dwayne Johnson to the sets. Welcoming him the Hollywood veteran with open arms, Deion Sanders bowed down in respect and The Rock followed suit. It was clear how big of a fan Prime is of him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheRock/status/1703471406246146117?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

“That’s my guy!” Deion Sanders said when Johnson was stepping up to the stage. Given the influence that the 51-year-old beast has on fans, Prime was confident that he could become the President of the United States if he wanted to. However, as of now, it is Coach Prime who is winning the world with his extraordinary team coordination and bold coaching. After hurdling over Colorado State, the Buffs are now eyeing their next challenge, the Oregon Ducks but this time without Travis Hunter.