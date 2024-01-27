Kirk ‘Gentleman’ Cousins Goes Out of His Way to Help Two College Girls Who Were Tasked to Get the QB to Their Class; “I’m Holding You to That Extra Credit” Image credits: Twitter/@HopeCollege

Kirk Cousins seems to be making good use of his offseason, even helping some college students get some extra credit. The out-of-commission Minnesota Vikings quarterback, well-known for his cool and collected demeanor, has once again won hearts with his latest act of kindness.

This all went down in Holland, Michigan, where he was recovering from his Achilles surgery. Hope College, of all places, turned into the backdrop for this unforgettable moment. When two students, hopeful of earning extra credit, told their professor they had spotted Cousins on campus, their teacher playfully challenged them to bring the NFL star to their class for extra credit.

Rising to the occasion, the students managed to find cousins who, in a display of remarkable humility, not only agreed to visit the class but also offered them a lift amidst a rainy day. His tweet, “Two students stopped me after my PT session at Hope. They told me they’d get extra credit if I showed up to class, so I had to stop by, but now, I’m holding you to that extra credit,” captured the essence of this delightful encounter.

This gesture just shows a slice of who Cousins really is. Even with all the questions about his future in the game, he didn’t think twice about lighting up the day for those students. His journey from Holland Christian High School to Michigan State, and then to the NFL, has been marked by similar gestures of goodwill.

The fan reactions to Kirk Cousins’ heartwarming actions have been overwhelmingly positive, filled with support and admiration for the quarterback. One fan, full of enthusiasm, compared him to another great player, expressing, “Kirk is an amazing guy. One of my favorites to watch on quarterback, maybe even more than Mahomes.”

Another supporter, touched by the story, shared a simple yet powerful sentiment: “What a cool dude.”

Delving into the character of Cousins, a fan pointed out, “My dude Kirk Cousins gets a lot of heat from people online…..next season!” This shows that, despite criticism, he stands out as a genuinely good person, both on and off the field.

Here’s a guy getting ready for his 13th season in the NFL, having racked up 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and just five picks in only eight games, and yet he’s as much a champ off the field as he is on it.

Transforming Lives Through the Cousins Foundation

His involvement in the Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation further cements his status as a philanthropist. Driven by the biblical principle from Luke 12:48, “From everyone who has been given much, much will be required,” the foundation aims to transform worldly resources into heavenly riches through extravagant generosity.

The Cousins Foundation is all about supporting an entire bunch of different corporations. They’re affiliated with Bethany Christian Services, which does first-rate work worldwide, like pregnancy counseling, adoption, foster care, and helping refugees. Plus, they’re big supporters of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, which is all about guiding young people to become awesome, responsible adults.

Compassionate Heart Ministries, close to Cousins’ heart, works with individuals with disabilities, fostering meaningful relationships and activities. Discovery Church in Orlando, led by Cousins’ father, focuses on making disciples of Jesus. The quarterback’s alma mater, Holland Christian Schools, and the International Justice Mission, which fights modern-day slavery and violence against the poor, are also part of the foundation’s generous partners.