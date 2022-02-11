“Aaron Rodgers just won MVP. Tom Brady should have.”: Skip Bayless slams NFL honours after Packers QB edges Bucs QB for Most Valuable Player award

Aaron Rodgers took home the big award last night during the NFL honours. And nobody was more upset than Skip Bayless.

The NFL honours took place last night just days before the much-awaited Super Bowl. MVP (Aaron Rodgers), coach of the year (Mike Vrabel), defensive player of the year (T.J. Watt), offensive rookie of the year (Ja’Marr Chase), defensive rookie of the year (Micah Parsons), comeback player of the year (Joe Burrow) and assistant coach of the year (Dan Quinn) were given out to the best of the best during the 2021 NFL season.

FOUR-TIME MVP. 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆@AaronRodgers12 | #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/vC9MbFQcTb

— NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2022

But Skip Bayless is not happy with the biggest award of the night.

Skip Bayless wanted Tom Brady to win MVP over Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers won his 4th MVP award, passing Tom Brady and others for 2nd all-time, trailing only Peyton Manning. But long time Brady fan Skip Bayless believes the former Bucs QB should have been accepting the award last night.

Aaron Rodgers just won MVP. Tom Brady should have. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 11, 2022

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.

He also broke Drew Brees’ record of most completions ever in a season.

Tom Brady in his age 44 season: – 485/719 (67%)

– 5,316 passing yards (1st in NFL)

– 43 TD passes (1st in NFL)

– 2 rushing TDs

– 12 INTs

– 102.1 passer rating pic.twitter.com/ICm8ra65Nb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2022

Reigning MVP Rodgers had a pretty remarkable season as well. The Packers ended the season with the best record in the NFC at 13-4 and got the extra Bye week heading into the playoffs.

Rodgers ended the season ranked first in the NFL in touchdown percentage (7.0), interception percentage (0.8), passer rating (111.9), QBR (68.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.0). He led the league in all the same categories last season during his MVP season.

Over the final seven games of 2021, Rodgers completed 72.0 percent of his passes, threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception and produced a passer rating of 124.4. His seven-game streak with two or more touchdown passes and zero interceptions is the second-longest in NFL history. He also set a new NFL record (breaking his own from last season) with 13 games of multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions in 2021.

So understandably, the award could have gone either way.

Also Read: Super Bowl Half-Time Show 2022 : Who is performing at Super Bowl 56?