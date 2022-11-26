“KKK Members Can Be Senators But Jerry Jones Will Get Picked On Over a 65-Year-Old Photo”: Stephen A Smith Delivers Fiery Rant Against ‘Cancel Culture’

Jerry Jones is one of the most talked about team owners the NFL has ever seen. Apart from Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, he is probably the only NFL franchise owner who often ends up making the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Jerry is known for not holding back when it comes to expressing exactly what he feels about anything or anyone. However, his persona and innovative ideas are a massive reason behind Cowboys’ rise as the most valuable NFL franchise on the planet.

While Jerry often ends up attracting criticism from various experts for his no-filter comments, this time around, he is actually getting their support on the latest controversy that has taken center stage.

Recently, an old photograph started making rounds on social media in which Jerry Jones was seen among the crowd of white students who were trying to block black students who were attempting to desegregate an Arkansas School.

In no time, Internet labelled him as a racist who has always been against black people. Reacting to the public outrage, Jerry recently stated that he was a curious little kid at that time.

Stephen A Smith Comes Out In Support Of Jerry Jones After Segregation Controversy

“Gosh, that was 65 years ago,” Jones told reporters, “I didn’t know at the time the historic event that was taking place. I’m so glad that has long since passed. That would serve as a reminder to keep doing everything we can to prevent such events.”

Most recently, renowned NFL analyst Stephen A Smith also extended his support to Jones. During a First Take episode, Stephen stated, “I’m pissed off but not for reasons people think. I am very, very fond of Jerry Jones, and I’m not hiding that from anybody. Is his record perfect? No, but I’m pissed off because he doesn’t deserve what just happened.”

Stephen stated that although no black person would ever appreciate what happened, one has to understand that Jones was only 14 or 15 years old at that time. He added that members of the KKK have gone on to become state senators, so in no way he is implying that racism and bigotry is now dead.

However, cancelling someone over a 65 year old picture is just not right at all. Smith went on to claim that if Jones was 35 or 40 years old when this picture was taken, the outcry would have been understandable. However, implying that Jones wouldn’t hire a black coach because of what he did as a 15 year old is ‘pretty low.’

