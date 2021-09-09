Reddit NFL Streams: How to Watch Buccaneers-Cowboys Season Opener for Free Online, What Channel & Time is the NFL Game Tonight

The NFL finally returns tonight after 214 long days. Without Reddit NFL Streams, what’s the best way to stream the Buccaneers-Cowboys season opener?

On February 7th, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to play, and subsequently win, a Super Bowl at home. Tonight, 214 days later, the Bucs will get the 2021 season off to a start at the same place they hosted the Lombardi.

While the Super Bowl was played in front of just 22,000 fans, we can expect to see a fully packed Raymond James Stadium tonight. Bucs fans will pile in to watch the Championship celebrations, a performance from Ed Sheehan, and hopefully a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

America’s team, however, will be determined to spoil Tampa’s party at any costs. They were on the right track last year before Dak Prescott got injured, causing them to close out the season with a meagre 6-10 record.

Dak will be back on the field today and the team has made some key additions in the offseason, namely rookie LB Micah Parsons. HC Mike McCarthy definitely knows the importance of getting a good start to the season, and there’s no better way to do it than beating the defending Super Bowl Champs.

The road to Super Bowl LVI starts tonight. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AKO4BRFWAY — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2021

What Channel is the Bucs vs. Cowboys Game On?

As usual, NBC will be broadcasting the season opener this year. Al Michaels will be the play-by-play commentator and will work alongside Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) during the game, which kicks off at 8:20pm ET.

However, if you don’t have cable, you might be concerned about missing the action now that Reddit banned r/nflstreams. Read on to find to why Reddit NFL streams was banned and what the best alternatives are. Why Was Reddit NFL Streams Banned?

The r/nflstreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for NFL fans around the world. Links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NFL game.

Fans were also spoiled for choice, considering they could watch NFL Redzone and NFL Network. And the best part about all of this was that the streams were completely free. No payment, no account, just a link with a couple of pop-ups here and there.

However, the free ride came to an end when Reddit banned the page. So, why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

The short answer to this question is that the subreddit was technically illegal. If you watch other sports, you probably weren’t too surprised to see Reddit make this decision. Before the ban, the page for NBA and Soccer streams were also taken down.

The basic problem is that posting free links is a clear case of copyright infringement and leagues were starting to take notice. Interestingly though, Reddit was never forced to ban the subreddit, but rather chose to do so according to their own repeat infringement policy.

The policy reads:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

Where to Stream the 2021 NFL Season Opener for Free?

Luckily, with the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream football games.

If you already have a cable subscription but prefer to watch the game on another device, you can catch the game on the NBC Sports app or website. However if you aren’t a cable subscriber, these are your best options:

NFL App

Yahoo! Sports App

fubo TV

AT&T TV Now

YouTube TV

Hulu Plus Live TV

If you aren’t already subscribed to any of these platforms, now might be a good time to take advantage of a free trial on one of these platforms as the season gets underway, seeing that all of them except the NFL app offer this feature.

