“Bengals Need a New Defensive Line”: Asante Samuel Decodes Cincinnati’s Week 9 Loss vs Bears

Week 9 of the 2025 regular season produced yet another high-scoring affair for the Cincinnati Bengals. Thanks to the resurgence of Joe Flacco, the Bengals have been averaging more than 37 points per game throughout the past three weeks, but that’s yet to translate into anything meaningful.

The trio of Flacco, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins helped to produce 42 points against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, but their efforts were ultimately outdone by a 58-yard game-winning touchdown grab from the Bears‘ rookie tight end, Colston Loveland. Several members of the Bengals offense were visibly frustrated, such as Chase, who was seen yelling “one f**king stop” while walking back towards the locker room.

The Bengals RB1, Chase Brown, even decided to call out his teammates on defense while speaking with the media, imploring them to “finish the f**king game.” Suffice to say, there are a lot of frustrations floating around in Cincinnati right now, and according to Asante Samuel, it’s time for the front office to consider cleaning out some lockers.

“Every player on offense in Cincinnati has the right to be pissed off with the defense,” the former Super Bowl champion exclaimed during the latest episode of his self-produced podcast ‘Say What Needs to be Said.’

“It is their fault. It’s their fault that the Bengals lost today… They were absolutely horrible… That’s just bad football. The Bears need a new secondary and the Bengals need a new defensive line. The Bengals couldn’t stop a rookie running back… That’s just bad.”

The Bengals’ defense was historically bad in 2024, and as a result, the front office restructured Trey Hendrickson’s deal and spent the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Shemar Stewart, hoping that the two of them would be enough to anchor the unit upfront. Unfortunately, neither one of them has necessarily produced.

After leading the league with 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024, Hendrickson has only gotten to the opposing quarterback four times this season. Meanwhile, Stewart, who has yet to find the first sack of his career, didn’t even record his first hit on a QB until this week against Caleb Williams.

As a whole, the Bengals’ defense has given away a staggering total of 300 points throughout the first nine games of the season, which is easily the most by any unit in the league. The same is also true for total yards, yards per play, and first downs.

Throw in the fact that they are also the 10th most penalized defensive unit out there, and it becomes readily apparent as to why their teammates are growing increasingly frustrated. Until the front office is willing to either open up its checkbook or make some serious changes, the trend of offensive players calling out their defensive teammates will likely continue, as you can only have your efforts squandered so many times before you begin to snap.