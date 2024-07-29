Kristin Juszczyk Revisits Custom NFL Jacket Made for Taylor Swift: “Just a Reminder”

Kristin, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback, Kyle Juszczyk turned into a celebrity when Taylor Swift sported a jacket designed by her at the Kansas City Chiefs wild-card playoff game against the Miami Dolphins in January. The jacket had Travis Kelce’s jersey number 87.

Swift paired it with a black ensemble and white beanie to combat the chilly minus-4 temperature in Kansas City.

In a nostalgic throwback, Kristin revisited the photo of the Chiefs-themed jacket she made for the pop singer. Sharing a photo of the jacket on Instagram, Juszczyk wrote:

“I was going through my camera roll to make a video of all the looks I made last football season, and then I noticed the time stamp on this one. Just a reminder to everyone to make it happen.”

The time stamp read ‘4:05 AM,’ meaning the designer was hard at work during the late hours of the night to finish the project that catapulted her designs to fame, as she underscored the importance of hard work to achieve one’s dreams.

The designer even signed a deal with the NFL for her designs for both women’s and men’s clothing, as confirmed by Forbes. Looking back on Swift’s effect on her business, Kristin Juszczyk appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in June to talk about the impact.

Kristin looks back on the hard days

While speaking to an Emmy-winning talk show host, Juszczyk shared that she had put in years of work to hone her craft without seeing the success she longed for while focusing solely on her designs. However, things took a positive turn when she decided to switch up her approach:

“This year I told myself, ‘I’m really going to try and make some stuff for other people.’ And I never thought I’d be able to make it for the people that I ended up dressing.”

For example, consider Swift wearing Kristin’s design after she sent a piece across to the pop icon via Brittany Mahomes.

Kristin also didn’t forget to appreciate the support of her husband, Kyle, and his 49ers teammate, Deebo Samuel to bring her designs into the mainstream even before Swift’s endorsement.

In addition to Swift and Brittany Mahomes, Kristin’s creations have been worn by Olympic gymnast and Bears safety, Jonathan Owens’ wife, Simone Biles. Model, Olivia Culpo who recently tied the knot to 49ers star, Christian McCaffrey also flaunted the 32-year-old’s designed jacket at the first playoffs game of the last season.

Moreover, actor Taylor Lautner, who is a Detroit Lions fan, sported her custom-made jacket to a game in January. Kristin’s influence has even reached the NBA with Golden State Warriors star, Klay Thompson wearing one of her pieces before an NFL game in January.