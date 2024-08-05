Kyle Brandt Explains Why He’ll Never Forget His First Meeting With “Classic, Eccentric” Jim Harbaugh

GMFB’s Kyle Brandt is brimming with energy to meet for a sit-down interview with everyone’s favorite coach right now, Jim Harbaugh. Bradt described it as his first in-person, face-to-face appointment with the HC. But he has met Harbaugh before, and while it was not a face-to-face affair, it was a meeting that left a lasting impression.

Brandt recounted meeting Harbaugh as a young sixth-grader to Rich Eisen on his show. At the time, Harbaugh was the quarterback for the Chicago Bears and visited his school to speak to the students.

Brandt could never forget what “classic, eccentric Harbaugh” did next, as he knelt down to illustrate the technique of taking a snap and humorously instructed the kids on the proper placement of their hands. He instructed “placing the knuckle of your middle finger in a very specific, very private spot of the center’s backside.”

This candid and humorous approach left a lasting impression on Brandt, who recalled the laughter of his fellow sixth-grade classmates during the demonstration.

Years later, when Brandt spoke with former NFL quarterback Alex Smith, he discovered that Harbaugh had given Smith the same coaching point, emphasizing the quarterback’s consistent and memorable teaching methods.

Brandt expressed his intention to share this anecdote with Harbaugh as an icebreaker during their next meeting, highlighting the enduring impact of that childhood experience. While Brandt wanted to relay his anecdote to the Chargers HC, host Rich Eisen had his own query he wanted Bradt to ask Harbaugh.

What can we expect from Justin Herbert in Harbaugh’s new offense?

There’s a lot the world is curious about Harbaugh’s new gig as the Charger’s head coach, and how he plans to turn them into a Super Bowl-worthy unit. But there’s one pertinent question, as Eisen put it, that is perhaps on everyone’s mind: how does Herbert fit into Harbaugh’s “old-school, smashmouth style of offense?”

That is the question that Eisen, for one, is very curious to know from Harbaugh himself. Whether Brandt gets to ask that is another story.

Harbaugh is known for his preference for a physical, run-heavy offense that often features a fullback and emphasizes protection. As a 21st-century quarterback, Herbert will need to adjust to the demands of Harbaugh’s system, which may require him to make quicker decisions, rely more on play-action passes, and be willing to hand off the ball more frequently.

Despite the potential challenges, there are reasons to believe that Herbert can thrive in Harbaugh’s offense. The young quarterback possesses a strong arm, good mobility, and the ability to make accurate throws from the pocket.

By incorporating more play-action and bootleg passes, Harbaugh can take advantage of Herbert’s arm strength and give him opportunities to make plays outside the pocket. Additionally, a more balanced offense could take some of the pressure off Herbert, reducing his injury risk, and allowing him to operate more efficiently.