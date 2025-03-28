“People Have Jobs to Do”: Cam Newton Addresses Critics ‘Hating’ on Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

Cam Newton has some advice for upcoming NFL QB Shedeur Sanders. Admittedly, the run-up to Shedeur’s NFL career hasn’t been the smoothest. He isn’t the media darling he would’ve hoped to be. As they say, you gotta take the good with the bad. And that’s exactly what Newton wants the young QB to understand.

Shedeur Sanders’ main beef may be with an anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach, but analysts continuing to label him a possible second-round draft selection surely aren’t making him happy.

Newton discussed the narratives surrounding Sanders on YouTube. He believes some of them are flimsy but acknowledged others are legitimate. Because of this, he doesn’t think Sanders can classify every word uttered about him in the same fashion.

“Every critique is not a hating analysis… people have jobs to do… the ones that have genuine love for you can also critique the good and critique the bad… we got to stop digesting it or observing that as hate… sometimes it may be the truth and it may hurt your feelings,” he said on the 4th&1 podcast.

Newton expressed that hate is “something you know isn’t true.” Unfortunately, those false assertions can easily pick up steam if they’re what people want to believe.

To an extent, Sanders’ “arrogant” and “cocky” labels – because of his father, Deion Sanders – are just that.

While Sanders’ stock is sliding, though, his friend and positional peer’s hype has never been higher. Cam Ward has been viewed as the likely number 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft for months now. But somehow, outside opinions of him only continue to improve.

Cam Newton on Cam Ward’s Pro Day declaration

At his Pro Day, Ward knew exactly where he stood. And he told everyone in attendance – including Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi – how he felt.

“I’m solidifying [the No. 1 pick] today. They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see,” he said with the confidence of a pro.

Newton, the No. 1 pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, is excited to see Ward potentially join his ranks. He knows Tennessee, like Carolina, isn’t considered the most glamorous destination. But when you go to a less iconic franchise, you can make your own mark without worrying about a comparison to past heroes. However, you still have expectations you’ll need to meet.

“He should want to be the No. 1 pick because of the validity of the pick… the accolade is in the pick more so than the team… [but that’s not] gonna matter [in] November. It’s going to come down to, ‘can you play?'” – Cam Newton, 4th&1 podcast

Newton referenced 2024 NFL No. 1 pick Caleb Williams’ rough start when mentioning Ward’s eventual debut. Williams lost 10 consecutive games with the Chicago Bears after a Week 7 bye. He’s hoping to better showcase his abilities under new head coach Ben Johnson this season.

If Ward is picked by the Titans, he will begin his NFL career with an offensive head coach (Brian Callahan). Tennessee currently boasts wide receiver Calvin Ridley and two dynamic running backs – Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears – as weapons for Ward. The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Apr. 24.